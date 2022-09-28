Anonymous Garrard Co. donor reveals identity, starts nonprofit

For nine years an anonymous donor has made the trip from Garrard County to UK Children's Hospital with her car filled to the brim with toys to be handed out to the kids inside.

Now, she is revealing her face and name.

Tonya Charlton is stepping into the light to formally launch a nonprofit in hopes of multiplying her annual gift for children at the hospital and also Eastern KY flood victims.

"Doing it this way means we can get out and do more for the communities as well as the children," Charlton said.

It's all to honor her baby boy, David, who was stillborn on September 28th, 1996.

"I was told that I couldn't have children and I went through surgery to get pregnant and then I had my miracle child and then I didn't have him," she said.

In his memory, the children at the hospital are gifted a toy to hold close.

"With each smile, it's a smile that David didn't have," she said.

"It's a blessing," event coordinator, Charles Yantis, said. "It's anything for the kids. That's the main thing. Anything for the kids."

Her nonprofit, David's Legacy, is hosting its first event, a poker run, on October 15 th More information can be found here .