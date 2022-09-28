ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrard County, KY

Anonymous Garrard Co. donor reveals identity, starts nonprofit

By Kristen Edwards
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txbIK_0iE7Lqim00

For nine years an anonymous donor has made the trip from Garrard County to UK Children's Hospital with her car filled to the brim with toys to be handed out to the kids inside.

Now, she is revealing her face and name.

Tonya Charlton is stepping into the light to formally launch a nonprofit in hopes of multiplying her annual gift for children at the hospital and also Eastern KY flood victims.

"Doing it this way means we can get out and do more for the communities as well as the children," Charlton said.

It's all to honor her baby boy, David, who was stillborn on September 28th, 1996.

"I was told that I couldn't have children and I went through surgery to get pregnant and then I had my miracle child and then I didn't have him," she said.

In his memory, the children at the hospital are gifted a toy to hold close.

"With each smile, it's a smile that David didn't have," she said.

"It's a blessing," event coordinator, Charles Yantis, said. "It's anything for the kids. That's the main thing. Anything for the kids."

Her nonprofit, David's Legacy, is hosting its first event, a poker run, on October 15 th More information can be found here .

Comments / 0

Related
k105.com

Elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease goes missing from Somerset

A Golden Alert has been issued for an elderly Somerset man with Alzheimer’s disease. Kentucky State Police is requesting the public’s help locating 78-year-old Claude “Butch” Klebba. He was last seen at his home Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30. Klebba stands five feet, nine inches tall...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrard County, KY
Society
County
Garrard County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
David, KY
WHAS11

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown...
FRANKFORT, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022

Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

KSP Asking For Help Finding Wanted Man

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are asking for help finding a man who failed to appear for a court date Wednesday morning. 39-year-old Alfred D. Francis of Bulan was scheduled to appear in Clay County Circuit Court in relation to a trial stemming from a fatal crash in 2019. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Francis is white, around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds with short black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London at (606) 878-6622 or 1-800-222-555, or KSP Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Charity#Anonymous Garrard Co#Uk Children S Hospital#Eastern Ky
WKYT 27

Organization holds forum in Lexington aiming at stopping spread of misinformation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One organization is working to clear up confusion some may see on social media sites, especially around election cycles. “Election time is really when people start getting tuned in. Seeing all kinds of misinformation. And it comes from all over the place. You’re seeing things on social media. You’re seeing ads on maybe your search engine and you don’t even recognize that they’re ads,” said Jillian Youngblood, the executive director of Civic Genius.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
lakercountry.com

Pulaski man arrested by JPD

A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

‘It’s just an emptiness:’ Family of murder victim closer to justice after arrest of suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed last month in Lexington say they are starting to see justice, now that an arrest has been made. Dietrich Murray died August 31 after he was found at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway. The man police say pulled the trigger, 45-year-old James Catlett, was arrested this weekend and charged with murder.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
SOMERSET, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An officer and another person were shot near a nightclub in Lexington late Wednesday night. The shooting happened near Deja Vu on New Circle Road after 11 p.m. According to police, officers were investigating a car that was connected to a robbery. The driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy