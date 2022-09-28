ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard, OH

2 St. Bernard students fall from school window while fighting

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CA1MZ_0iE7LlYN00

Two high school students fell out of a window Monday while fighting at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School, Principal Bret Bohannon said.

A 9-second video sent to WCPO by one of the students' guardians shows the two students begin fighting and then tumble into a window, break it and fall out. It is unclear what floor the two students were on.

Watch the video of the two students:

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place Jr./Sr. High School students fight, fall out of window

Bohannon said the two students were transported to the hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries.

"The district is currently investigating the situation and working with local law enforcement to fully understand what happened and why," Bohannon said.

He said the district remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure school environment for students.

RELATED
Parents charged with murder 5 years after death of 8-year-old
Middletown High School dismisses students early due to 'suspicious package'
PD: Woman charged with death of man she allegedly stabbed; Man ran into nearby home and was shot by homeowner

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Saint Bernard, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Middletown High School
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Tri-State solar company closes amid ongoing federal lawsuit

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State solar power company has closed leaving many customers to wonder what is next. Several complaints have been filed with the Ohio State Attorney General’s office against the Forest Park company, as federal lawsuits are being filed against the company with promises of more to come.
FOREST PARK, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy