Read full article on original website
Daniel Cronin
3d ago
What? They don’t know how to corner the market or to price? They are going to make it so expensive it’s going to be ridiculous. Just like anywhere with dispensaries….. only for tourists lol
Reply
6
Guido Sarmiento
2d ago
I’m SO surprised that this rollout is becoming a cluster ! After all, New York State has the best politicians money can buy !!!
Reply
5
MS202
2d ago
Leave it to New York to screw this up and they are doing a fine job of it. No one knows what’s going on and they keep kicking the can down the road. SMH.
Reply(1)
3
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York labor commissioner backs an increase to minimum wage upstate
The minimum wage north of Westchester County could increase by $1 to $14.20 by the end of the year under an order issued by New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon on Friday. Final approval for the wage increase must still be considered through the rule-making process and is subject to...
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 1, 2022
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. The application period for CAURD licenses is over – did everyone get their paperwork in?...
WHEC TV-10
No decision yet on lawsuit against new NY State gun laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State’s newest gun laws continue its legal battle. The plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging those laws was back before the same judge on Thursday morning. That judge previously ruled in favor of the new laws but he questioned their constitutionality. On Thursday, the...
LAW・
WGRZ TV
New York State starts vetting the first round of retail cannabis applications
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's drive to set up dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana is now moving forward with screening applications for potential licensees. A total of 903 such applications, each with a filing fee of $2,000, have come in to Albany in this first round. 2 On Your Side spoke the state agency handling them, along with some hopeful applicants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamc.org
Upstate cannabis farmers harvest crop - waiting for New York's next steps
As many New Yorkers and tourists enjoy apple and pumpkin picking during the fall season, the state’s new recreational marijuana farmers are also harvesting their crop — with high hopes for the future. On a 280-acre farm at Mystic Meadows in Hopewell Junction, Alex Keenan and Ryan McGrath...
NY Republican, Conservative Parties sue to upend absentee ballot counting in general election
A New York City Board of Election staff member, left, shows a ballot to a campaign observer as primary election absentee ballots are counted during the 2021 election cycle. Republican and Conservative Party leaders are suing the state over the way it currently processes absentee ballots. Advocates and election officials call it an effort to create chaos and undermine voter confidence. [ more › ]
Farm workers will get overtime after 40-hour week, NY labor commissioner rules
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Farm workers will eventually be paid overtime after a 40-hour work week, the state labor commissioner ruled today. The threshold for overtime for farm workers is now 60 hours. Under the decision today by Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, that threshold will drop by four hours every two years, until it reaches 40 hours in 2032.
Network with industry professionals at the NY Cannabis Insider full-day conference on November 4
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, the Tarrytown conference will be held Friday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out. General admission tickets are $265.
RELATED PEOPLE
longisland.com
County Executive Steve Bellone Announces NYS Comptroller Report Confirms Suffolk Fiscal Stability
County Executive Steve Bellone today announced the results of the New York State Comptroller’s fiscal stress report confirming the County’s fiscal stability. The report states that the County is no longer under fiscal stress. The County received a stress designation of “no designation”, the highest category you can achieve.
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
WKTV
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrvo.org
New York State Democratic Party targets independent voters on abortion issue
The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint the Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. But Zeldin has said he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws....
Empire State Weekly: Poll shows voter concerns ahead of midterms
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York’s midterm elections will be held on November 8. A recent Siena Poll shows the outlook voters have on the State’s gubernatorial race, as well as the topics they’re most concerned about heading into the election. Siena Research Institute Pollster Steven Greenberg explains current […]
newyorkupstate.com
Syracuse federal judge remains skeptical of NY gun law as he considers whether to quash it
Syracuse, NY — A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday expressed doubt about the constitutionality of several parts of New York’s recent gun law as he heard arguments over whether to block its enforcement. Why can’t religious congregations decide whether or not to allow guns into their houses...
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act
Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
Legislative Gazette
Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship
The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 23