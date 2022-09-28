ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Daniel Cronin
3d ago

What? They don’t know how to corner the market or to price? They are going to make it so expensive it’s going to be ridiculous. Just like anywhere with dispensaries….. only for tourists lol

Guido Sarmiento
2d ago

I’m SO surprised that this rollout is becoming a cluster ! After all, New York State has the best politicians money can buy !!!

MS202
2d ago

Leave it to New York to screw this up and they are doing a fine job of it. No one knows what’s going on and they keep kicking the can down the road. SMH.

