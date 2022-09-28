ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul says NY gun violence down 10%

By Amal Tlaige
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Public safety is certainly a hot topic here in New York, especially as we edge closer to the general election. Governor Hochul made announcement on Wednesday regarding gun violence and what her administration is doing to help law enforcement.

“Thus far we’ve seized over 7000 guns year to date. It’s a start, it’s not everything, we have more to do, but we know that is one approach to take,” said Hochul. Along with taking guns off New York streets, the Governor says, shootings are also down, “Compared to last year, and last year was a very bad year…. Shootings across the state are down 10 percent.” That’s according to the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

But some are saying the numbers don’t quite add up, including Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay who has numbers from crime analysis centers across New York cities. “I heard her say that and we went and looked up statistics and I saw NYC shooting incidents are up 75%, Albany shooting incidents are up 25%, Syracuse is up 131%, Rochester shooting instances up 106%, and Buffalo is up 43%,” said Barclay.

According to a recent Siena Poll, Governor Hochul leads Republican candidate Lee Zeldin by 14 points. Leader Barclay says if she does win the election, it would be concerning for New Yorkers safety, especially when it comes to cashless bail, “No one was against some sort of reform of bail, but of course with the One-party rule in Albany we’ve taken it to extremes and as a result we see recidivists, commit a crime and get right back on the streets.”

Republican lawmakers have also pointed Raise The Age as an issue, the legislation changed the age a child can be prosecuted as an adult from 16 to 18 for criminal cases, “The tragedy with raising the age is it’s not only making New Yorkers less safe but those perpetrating the crime by just releasing them back out on the street and not trying to help provide any kind of real structure,” said Barclay.

Governor Hochul says one way to catch criminals as quickly as possible is by investing in law enforcement technology.  Hochul announced a $30 million technology investment for things like robotics, drones, body cams and gunshot detection devices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joseph R
3d ago

No way that’s true ,there’s shootings every day In NYC,she s lien because it’s close to elections she’ll say everything good when it’s not to make the tyrant look good,#leeZeldin 👍🏻👍🏻

Donna Baron
2d ago

...just announced ANOTHER pocket lining to harvest votes of $30 million supposedly to fight crime when all she has to do is LOCK THE DAMN CRIMINALS UP!!

jmo
2d ago

lol where is this, I hear about shootings everyday in nyc. usually 3-4 shootings a day, she is delusional and it's sad some people believe her lies. her gun control didnt work, the criminals still have guns and will find a ways to get them. we need Zeldin he will be tough on crime

Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — With less than two months until the midterm elections, progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments that include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments as Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress during the primary season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
