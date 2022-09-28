Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Basketball Star Brittney Griner
The ex-wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who's currently in prison in Russia, continues to hope for the best for her ex-partner. Griner, who's currently married to her wife, Cherelle, was previously married to one of her teammates. The WNBA star was married to Glory Johnson, who she met playing...
Steph Curry Throws Alley-Oop To James Wiseman In Win Over Wizards
On Friday morning, Steph Curry threw an alley-oop to James Wiseman in the Golden State Warriors' 97-86 win over the Washington Wizards.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed
ESPN ranked the Warriors hilariously low.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics waiving Denzel Valentine
The Boston Celtics are making adjustments to their roster ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Shams Charania, the C's are waiving guard Denzel Valentine. The 28-year-old had signed a training camp deal with Boston on Aug. 22. Forsberg: Can Blake Griffin actually help the...
Klay Thompson Reacts to Winning Tokyo Three-Point Contest With Steph Curry
The Splash Brothers put on a show in Tokyo, Japan
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps
With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon ...
NBC Sports
Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games
There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
Naomi Osaka Wears Unreleased Air Jordans to NBA Preseason Game
Tennis star Naomi Osaka wore Air Jordan sneakers ahead of their release date to the Golden State Warriors preseason game in Japan.
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family
The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office
Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
NBC Sports
Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
NBC Sports
KG explains how 'dark times' will impact Celtics locker room
Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about leading a locker room through rough patches. The Boston Celtics legend went through his fair share of ups and downs over the course of his 21-year NBA career. So with the C's currently dealing with adversity in the form of head coach...
WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo
Tyrese Maxey and James Harden showed off their range following practice on Tuesday.
Atlanta Hawks October Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More
Answering Hawks fans questions before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest
It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest. But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.
NBC Sports
With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo
Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
Rookie Shaedon Sharpe A Mystery No More
With each practice, Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe becomes less of a mystery. Even though he practiced but didn’t play during his lone season at Kentucky, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and his staff were confident that they knew enough to take Sharpe, a 6-6 guard who grew up in Canada and played his prep ball in Arizona, with the seventh overall pick of the 2022 Draft, Portland’s highest selection since selecting Damian Lillard with the sixth pick of the 2012 Draft.
