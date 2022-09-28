ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Basketball Star Brittney Griner

The ex-wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who's currently in prison in Russia, continues to hope for the best for her ex-partner. Griner, who's currently married to her wife, Cherelle, was previously married to one of her teammates. The WNBA star was married to Glory Johnson, who she met playing...
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics waiving Denzel Valentine

The Boston Celtics are making adjustments to their roster ahead of Sunday's preseason opener. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Shams Charania, the C's are waiving guard Denzel Valentine. The 28-year-old had signed a training camp deal with Boston on Aug. 22. Forsberg: Can Blake Griffin actually help the...
BlueDevilCountry

Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon ...
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Klay isn't playing in Japan preseason games

There was a notable omission from the Warriors’ starting five on Friday, but there’s no need to panic. Before Golden State defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in their first preseason game from Japan, coach Steve Kerr told reporters Jordan Poole would be starting in place of Klay Thompson.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family

The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office

Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
NBC Sports

Steph drains no-look triple, wins 3-point contest with Klay

The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks. Teaming up with Splash Brother Klay Thompson in a 3-point contest at the 2022 NBA Japan Games, Curry swished his first four triples at the first ball rack in the corner. He saved something special for the money ball.
NBC Sports

KG explains how 'dark times' will impact Celtics locker room

Kevin Garnett knows a thing or two about leading a locker room through rough patches. The Boston Celtics legend went through his fair share of ups and downs over the course of his 21-year NBA career. So with the C's currently dealing with adversity in the form of head coach...
NBC Sports

Klay hilariously thrilled to 'humble' JP in 3-point contest

It seems unfair to pair up Warriors superstars Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in a 3-point contest. But that's what happened at the 2022 NBA Japan Games late Friday night, as the Splash Brothers defeated a combination of Moses Moody and Jordan Poole in a star-studded display of outside shooting.
NBC Sports

With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo

Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
Rookie Shaedon Sharpe A Mystery No More

With each practice, Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe becomes less of a mystery. Even though he practiced but didn’t play during his lone season at Kentucky, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and his staff were confident that they knew enough to take Sharpe, a 6-6 guard who grew up in Canada and played his prep ball in Arizona, with the seventh overall pick of the 2022 Draft, Portland’s highest selection since selecting Damian Lillard with the sixth pick of the 2012 Draft.
