John Travolta Shares Tribute On The Late Olivia Newton-John’s Birthday

Olivia Newton-John passed away just months before her birthday after a very long battle with cancer. The tributes poured in, proving that Olivia was as sweet as she seemed on our television screens. On what would have been her 74th birthday, her Grease co-star John Travolta paid tribute to her again.

He shared a photo from their beloved film Grease and wrote, “Happy birthday my Olivia.” They played Sandy and Danny in the 1978 film and became friends for a lifetime. The two would often reunite for Grease events and kept in touch even as many years went by.

John Travolta celebrates Olivia Newton-John’s birthday

GREASE, from left: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, 1978. ©Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Olivia’s family also celebrated her birthday. Her husband John Easterling and her only daughter Chloe Lattanzi joined some friends at a dinner to celebrate Olivia and her life. Chloe shared a nostalgic video of her mom feeding a tiger and wrote in part, “Happy birthday mama bear. This is who you are. A nature girl with the biggest heart. The most down to earth beautiful being I have ever known. I hold you in my heart forever.”

A CHRISTMAS ROMANCE, Olivia Newton-John, (aired December 18, 1994). ph: Monty Brinton / TV Guide / ©CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

Her husband John also shared some memories on social media. He wrote, “I remember the first birthday when were together and I took Olivia on a week-long adventure in the Out Islands of the Bahamas surrounded by beautiful, peaceful spectacular turquoise water…”

He continued, “It was private, it was wonderful, and we would take the boat to uninhabited islands and beach it and just explore – just the two of us. Happy Birthday Honey – I Love You!”

Happy birthday, Olivia! May you rest in peace.