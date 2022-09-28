ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast

Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
FLORIDA STATE
People

Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina

Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel through the states on the southern part of the east coast, the lives lost due to the disaster have risen to at least 65 people in Florida, according to CNN.  Four deaths, meanwhile, have been reported in North Carolina as a result of storm-related events. No deaths so far have occurred in South Carolina after the hurricane arrived in the state...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Hurricane Ian Heading Towards South Carolina After Causing Widespread Damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina midday on Friday between Charleston and Myrtle Beach Hurricane Ian is continuing on its path of destruction across the southern United States. After the storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday, Ian is now heading towards South Carolina as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds up to 85 mph, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian had initially weakened to a tropical storm as it made its way through...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

H​omes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. P​hotos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to more than four dozen, with 47 deaths confirmed in Florida, four in North Carolina and three deaths in Cuba. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic,...
FLORIDA STATE

