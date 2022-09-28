ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJIt1_0iE7IybX00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Along with the announcement of the final plans, Business for Good Co-Founder Ed Mitzen announced his donation of $1 million toward the rebuilding of this space in the South End. Mitzen has also committed to raise $10 million from the capital region philanthropy community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zQ2v_0iE7IybX00
Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool

The final concept for the pool includes a Zero Entry pool with In-water spray features, 10 lanes half size Olympic lap pool, a splash pool, a water slide, a playground, restrooms, and shade pavilions. The City of Albany anticipates having final engineered design plans in early 2023 and will publish a Request For Proposals to both demolish the current structure and build the new Lincoln Park Pool in 2023 and 2024. More information can be found at the city of Albany website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool

Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New public mural in Albany released

A new mural has been added to Albany's downtown public art display. Artist D. Colin's mural titled "Back to Life" spans more than 1,200 square feet and is located on an abutment between 677 Broadway and the Quackenbush Garage. The mural was funded as part of Albany's $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), through which Albany Center Gallery received a $72,000 award for the addition of four Capital Walls murals. This is the last of the four murals to be put up.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act

Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Sheehan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Ne Lincoln Park#South End#The Lincoln Park Pool#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Student at BOCES aspires to follow in family footsteps

Schenectady high schools student Christopher Spellen enrolled in Capital Region BOCES with dreams of becoming a nurse. The senior high school student is part of the two-year sequence of health careers program at BOCES among more than 100 students aspiring in the healthcare field.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Folklore spotlights Folklife Festival

New York Folklore in Schenectady has announced Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival, its newest exhibit. This latest exhibit spotlights last year’s Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival in anticipation and support of this year’s Festival, which will be held at Albany’s Washington Park on October 2.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, September 30

Today's five things to know include the latest on Hurricane Ian, the Fort Edward Village Board looking into the police department being dissolved, and PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, planning a Capital Region expansion.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

It may be lights out for Capital Holiday Lights without new venue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There unfortunately won’t be a holiday light in sight in Washington Park this winter season. Last year‘s 25th anniversary would be the last time the Albany Police Athletic League‘s fundraising event, Capital Holiday Lights, would be hosted there. The days and nights are getting colder, signaling a ticking clock for PAL […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy