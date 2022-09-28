Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.

Along with the announcement of the final plans, Business for Good Co-Founder Ed Mitzen announced his donation of $1 million toward the rebuilding of this space in the South End. Mitzen has also committed to raise $10 million from the capital region philanthropy community.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool

The final concept for the pool includes a Zero Entry pool with In-water spray features, 10 lanes half size Olympic lap pool, a splash pool, a water slide, a playground, restrooms, and shade pavilions. The City of Albany anticipates having final engineered design plans in early 2023 and will publish a Request For Proposals to both demolish the current structure and build the new Lincoln Park Pool in 2023 and 2024. More information can be found at the city of Albany website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.