Greenville, SC

WIS-TV

One dead in Newberry Co. crash

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Power restored in Greenville County following storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Jameson Road

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are looking into driver’s concerns about Jameson Road, in Pickens County. The road runs about seven miles through Pickens and Easley. You’ll find it between Highway 183 and Lendhart Road. Drivers describe it as trashy and in terrible condition. Nancy Whitford...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville police trying to find missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 13. Amos Paul Swartzel, 45, is known to frequent the Anderson area, but his last known address is on Athlone Drive in Greenville. Swartzel is 5 feet, 8...
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for inmate who escaped Friday night in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped on Friday night. Deputies said the escape was reported at around 10:00 p.m. The suspect, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, was in jail on the following charges from Union...
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the he power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

