Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting in South Carolina
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night.
WIS-TV
One dead in Newberry Co. crash
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
FOX Carolina
2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ following afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
Motorcyclist dead following crash in Greenville County
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Greenville County Wednesday evening. The two vehicle collision happened on North Poinsett Highway and Tubbs Mountain Road in Travelers Rest.
FOX Carolina
Power restored in Greenville County following storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
1 dead in fatal Asheville crash
A person died in Asheville on Friday following a fatal crash Asheville Police Department says.
my40.tv
Two arrested following overnight shooting Buncombe County, officials say
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A shooting overnight Thursday, Sept. 29 in Buncombe County near the Weaverville area has led to the arrest of two individuals, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30. Geonessy Monet Vargas-Sanchez was taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning and...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Jameson Road
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are looking into driver’s concerns about Jameson Road, in Pickens County. The road runs about seven miles through Pickens and Easley. You’ll find it between Highway 183 and Lendhart Road. Drivers describe it as trashy and in terrible condition. Nancy Whitford...
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
Pedestrian dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday a week after being hit by a car in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the crash happened on September 22 around 10:50 p.m. near McDowell Street. Police said the pedestrian was walking in the roadway near the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle. She […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville police trying to find missing man
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is trying to locate a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 13. Amos Paul Swartzel, 45, is known to frequent the Anderson area, but his last known address is on Athlone Drive in Greenville. Swartzel is 5 feet, 8...
my40.tv
PHOTOS: Vehicle fire backs up traffic on U.S. 74 in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Part of U.S. 74 West (Andrew Jackson Highway) in Rutherford County was closed Thursday afternoon because of a vehicle fire. According to the NCDOT, the fire started about 2:51 p.m. at mile marker 176, near Rutherfordton and U.S. 221. The right lane was closed...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for inmate who escaped Friday night in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped on Friday night. Deputies said the escape was reported at around 10:00 p.m. The suspect, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, was in jail on the following charges from Union...
4 hospitalized in crash that closed I-85 in South Carolina
Four people were injured in a crash which closed Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Tuesday evening.
Man gets 25 years for deadly Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting
An Upstate man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a deadly 2019 drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County.
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
WYFF4.com
Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the he power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working...
FOX Carolina
Shelters prepared to help during the storm
Emergency management prepared for potential flooding in Greenville Co. Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
