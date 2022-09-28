ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him

It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury

It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
#Football Games#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Buffalo Fanatics#Billsmafia
Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals

The Miami Dolphins’ dream start to the season could potentially turn into a nightmare after just one play. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a massive hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field with a head injury. Watch the gruesome play with Tagovailoa clearly grimacing afterwards: Tua Tagovailoa injured after […] The post Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos are set to have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 4. While the Broncos are heading into the matchup 2-1 on the season and tied for first in the division, the Raiders are heading into it winless. The matchup will feature two teams with new head coaches and offenses that have yet to really establish an identity for themselves. Will the Broncos be able to get a win against their bitter rival? Or will they be heading out of Sin City with a loss? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 4 bold predictions.
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start

Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay Packers faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But […] The post Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his […] The post Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade

Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial brain injury leads to major NFL-NFLPA announcement

The NFL and NFLPA are making significant following the way Miami Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s head and neck injuries were handled during the last week. The NFL and NFLPA are working towards updated concussion protocols, which should be done in the coming days, while an investigation into the Tua Tagovailoa situation continues. Joint statement: pic.twitter.com/tO8tevbReu […] The post Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial brain injury leads to major NFL-NFLPA announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offense looking anemic after latest DJ Chark update

The Detroit Lions have officially ruled out DJ Chark from their Week 4 home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks due to his ankle injury, the team announced on Saturday. Chark entered the week dealing with the ankle ailment, which forced him to be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell […] The post Lions QB Jared Goff’s offense looking anemic after latest DJ Chark update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray set to get key weapon back for Cardinals Week 4 vs. Panthers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to return from injury and make his season debut on Sunday. Moore had been dealing with a hamstring ailment which keep him out of action through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are looking forward to the 22-year old’s return against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
Cowboys set for massive Dalton Schultz boost vs. Commanders

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, per Ian Rapoport. Schultz is recovering from a PCL injury and was listed as questionable earlier in the week. With Dak Prescott injured, Dallas can use all of the offensive help they can get. Schultz’s presence is a major boost ahead of their matchup with Washington.
