Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Bengals star Joe Burrow’s reaction to Tua Tagovailoa injury after win over Dolphins
Joe Burrow was all smiles after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, 27-15. One could argue that the final scoreline is a bit flattering for Burrow and Co., considering how this game felt closer than what the final score might reflect. Burrow had a noteworthy performance...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him
It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.
‘He didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion’: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s official update after scary Tua Tagovailoa injury
It hasn’t been the kindest of weeks to Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa entered the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals facing back and ankle problems, and then he proceeded to take a violent blow to the head during the second quarter of the ensuing game, with many fearing the worst for the 24-year old after he was carted off the field. Thankfully, there has been nothing but good news for the Dolphins ever since, with head coach Mike McDaniel reiterating that Tagovailoa’s condition is only getting better.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals
The Miami Dolphins’ dream start to the season could potentially turn into a nightmare after just one play. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a massive hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field with a head injury. Watch the gruesome play with Tagovailoa clearly grimacing afterwards: Tua Tagovailoa injured after […] The post Tua Tagovailoa carted off field with scary head injury in Dolphins-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh is totally flabbergasted at Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa
On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with head and neck injuries. The incident has created a firestorm of criticism of the Dolphins, the NFL and its supposed concussion protocols. Friday, Baltimore Ravens head coach gave his opinion of the situation. “That last night...
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Denver Broncos: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos are set to have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 4. While the Broncos are heading into the matchup 2-1 on the season and tied for first in the division, the Raiders are heading into it winless. The matchup will feature two teams with new head coaches and offenses that have yet to really establish an identity for themselves. Will the Broncos be able to get a win against their bitter rival? Or will they be heading out of Sin City with a loss? Let’s discuss some Broncos Week 4 bold predictions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay Packers faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But […] The post Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish Raiders start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his […] The post Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Who cares?’: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy sets record straight on Patrick Mahomes incident
So much has been made about Patrick Mahomes’ sideline spat with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. As a matter of fact, you could say that the incident has been blown totally out of proportion. This seems to be...
‘I can turn a high school QB into an All-Pro’: Josh McDaniels’ brash message to Broncos after Jay Cutler trade
Josh McDaniels first three games with the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t gone too well, as the Raiders are the only team in the NFL that haven’t won or tied a game so far this season. With the Raiders set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 4, the Broncos are laughing at McDaniels’ slow start with the Raiders after his terrible first head coaching stint, which took place with the Broncos.
Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial brain injury leads to major NFL-NFLPA announcement
The NFL and NFLPA are making significant following the way Miami Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s head and neck injuries were handled during the last week. The NFL and NFLPA are working towards updated concussion protocols, which should be done in the coming days, while an investigation into the Tua Tagovailoa situation continues. Joint statement: pic.twitter.com/tO8tevbReu […] The post Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial brain injury leads to major NFL-NFLPA announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams star Jalen Ramsey goes on 15-minute rant vs. NFL over player safety and his socks
Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is not the type who keeps his feelings to himself. The five-time Pro Bowler usually speaks his mind freely — especially when it pertains to subject matters that are of utmost concern for him. Right now, Ramsey isn’t at all happy about...
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offense looking anemic after latest DJ Chark update
The Detroit Lions have officially ruled out DJ Chark from their Week 4 home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks due to his ankle injury, the team announced on Saturday. Chark entered the week dealing with the ankle ailment, which forced him to be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell […] The post Lions QB Jared Goff’s offense looking anemic after latest DJ Chark update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Maryland Coach: Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury Weighed Heavily on Taulia
Terps coach Michael Locksley told reporters it had been a rough week mentally for his quarterback ahead of Saturdays Big Ten matchup.
Patrick Mahomes’ crucial weapon downgraded at practice ahead of pivotal game vs. Bucs
After missing the last two games because of an injury to his left ankle, the Chiefs are hoping to get PK Harrison Butker back in the lineup when Kansas City meets the Buccaneers Sunday night in their Week 4 matchup. However, that scenario may be in doubt because Butker was...
Kyler Murray set to get key weapon back for Cardinals Week 4 vs. Panthers
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is expected to return from injury and make his season debut on Sunday. Moore had been dealing with a hamstring ailment which keep him out of action through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are looking forward to the 22-year old’s return against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
Cowboys set for massive Dalton Schultz boost vs. Commanders
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, per Ian Rapoport. Schultz is recovering from a PCL injury and was listed as questionable earlier in the week. With Dak Prescott injured, Dallas can use all of the offensive help they can get. Schultz’s presence is a major boost ahead of their matchup with Washington.
Clemson football gets brutal Bryan Bresee news ahead of NC State game
Clemson football received a troubling injury update on DT Bryan Bresee ahead of their game against North Carolina State, per Larry Williams. “Big news: #Clemson DT Bryan Bresee out for tonight’s game against N.C. State. Spent time in the hospital this week with a kidney-related issue. Tough, tough week for the Bresee family.”
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0