FOX Carolina
Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
FOX Carolina
Power restored in Greenville County following storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Storm preparedness evident at some Upstate stores, gas stations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms can be unpredictable, so preparedness isn’t something that just happened on our state’s coast. People here in the Upstate also prepared and depending on where you shop or fill up your vehicle you might see higher than usual lines. FOX Carolina contacted...
FOX Carolina
SC electric companies bringing out of state assistance for power restoration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 3:35 p.m. there are 211,013 people without power in the state. Dominion Energy said Friday their company had brought in approximately 40 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia. It also brought in contract line workers from TN and Md. “We’re starting...
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
FOX Carolina
Asheville ministry helps hurricane victims
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hearts with Hands is deploying several trucks filled with relief supplies for those who fell victim to Hurricane Ian. The ministry said their “boxes of hope” are packed with non-perishable food items that can last someone up to 24 hours. Volunteers will also pass out hygiene kits for men, women, and children.
FOX Carolina
Storms in North Carolina leave four dead as cleanup efforts begin
RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said cleanup efforts are underway after the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ian moved through the state. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”
FOX Carolina
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian impacts the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Viewers have begun sending photos and videos of what they’re seeing in their area. If you are able to safely take a photo of what you’re seeing, you can upload it...
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Ian impact in SC
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state.
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Choc's Barbeque Co.
Governor Henry McMaster and SC Emergency Management have an update on Hurricane Ian's impact on South Carolina. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman has the latest update on when Ian will make landfall.
FOX Carolina
Upstate preparing for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state.
Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?
FOX Carolina
Duke Energy provides tips, resources in preparation for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy they are prepared to respond to any potential power outages across the Carolinas in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The power company says they have 5,200 local responders organized into travel teams who will began repairing and restoring outages as soon as possible. Below...
nypressnews.com
Mercedes, Volvo halt U.S. plants in wake of deadly storm
Mercedes said its plant in Ladson, South Carolina, outside Charleston, was halting production on Friday as a safety precaution. The plant employs about 1,600 people and builds the Mercedes Sprinter and Metris vans. A spokesman for BMW, which has a plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, said the automaker’s operations were...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
FOX Carolina
3PM update on Hurricane Ian's path through SC
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits.
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina coast
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian made its second landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. Video and pictures coming from the South Carolina coast show dangerous winds and flooding. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Grand...
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
FOX Carolina
How to safely rescue lost wildlife during storms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not uncommon to find lost animals after storms blow through the area. Sarah Leady found a baby squirrel after gusty winds, ahead of Hurricane Ian, blew its nest away in Anderson County. She took to Facebook to figure out how to help it.
FOX Carolina
Manufacturing company operations to bring new jobs to Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winar Connection, a manufacturer of custom cable products, announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County and create 50 new jobs. The company’s $5 million investment will be located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth...
