Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in Greenville County following storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Storm preparedness evident at some Upstate stores, gas stations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Storms can be unpredictable, so preparedness isn’t something that just happened on our state’s coast. People here in the Upstate also prepared and depending on where you shop or fill up your vehicle you might see higher than usual lines. FOX Carolina contacted...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville ministry helps hurricane victims

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hearts with Hands is deploying several trucks filled with relief supplies for those who fell victim to Hurricane Ian. The ministry said their “boxes of hope” are packed with non-perishable food items that can last someone up to 24 hours. Volunteers will also pass out hygiene kits for men, women, and children.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Storms in North Carolina leave four dead as cleanup efforts begin

RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said cleanup efforts are underway after the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ian moved through the state. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian impacts the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Viewers have begun sending photos and videos of what they’re seeing in their area. If you are able to safely take a photo of what you’re seeing, you can upload it...
FOX Carolina

Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Ian impact in SC

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Choc's Barbeque Co.

Governor Henry McMaster and SC Emergency Management have an update on Hurricane Ian's impact on South Carolina. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman has the latest update on when Ian will make landfall. HURRICANE TRACK: 11 a.m. update on timing for Ian impact. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The National Hurricane...
FOX Carolina

Upstate preparing for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy provides tips, resources in preparation for Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy they are prepared to respond to any potential power outages across the Carolinas in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The power company says they have 5,200 local responders organized into travel teams who will began repairing and restoring outages as soon as possible. Below...
GREENVILLE, SC
nypressnews.com

Mercedes, Volvo halt U.S. plants in wake of deadly storm

Mercedes said its plant in Ladson, South Carolina, outside Charleston, was halting production on Friday as a safety precaution. The plant employs about 1,600 people and builds the Mercedes Sprinter and Metris vans. A spokesman for BMW, which has a plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, said the automaker’s operations were...
LADSON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One school district has announced changes for Friday due to Tropical Storm Ian impacts. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) "Greenville County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian’s progress as it makes landfall in Florida today. GCS will proceed with normal, planned operations on Thursday.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

3PM update on Hurricane Ian's path through SC

Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina coast

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Ian made its second landfall in South Carolina on Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. Video and pictures coming from the South Carolina coast show dangerous winds and flooding. Pawleys Island pier has collapsed as Hurricane Ian makes its way through the Grand...
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

How to safely rescue lost wildlife during storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not uncommon to find lost animals after storms blow through the area. Sarah Leady found a baby squirrel after gusty winds, ahead of Hurricane Ian, blew its nest away in Anderson County. She took to Facebook to figure out how to help it.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Manufacturing company operations to bring new jobs to Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Winar Connection, a manufacturer of custom cable products, announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County and create 50 new jobs. The company’s $5 million investment will be located at 2525 Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The new facility will accommodate additional production capacity and growth...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

