RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said cleanup efforts are underway after the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ian moved through the state. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO