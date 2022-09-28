Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tyreek Hill says a Bengals coach “disrespected” him: “I’m gonna come find you”
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Packers
Very few people outside the six New England states are giving the Patriots much of a chance to beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. The primary reason for pessimism around the Patriots is their situation at quarterback. Starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer, who has lost his last 11 starts, will replace Jones this weekend.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury, leaves in ambulance
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher during Thursday Night Football against the Bengals. The injury occurred in the second quarter after Tagovailoa was sacked by Josh Tupou. He was immediately ruled out for the game due to head and neck injuries.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: “I couldn’t believe what I saw” with Tua Tagovailoa injury
Like many people in football, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was stunned watching Tua Tagovailoa suffer a brain injury on the field. Harbaugh said today that he was shocked not only by Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night against the Bengals, which saw him stretchered off the field, but also by the injury Tagovailoa suffered on Sunday against the Bills, when he staggered to the ground with what was announced as a back injury but many observers thought looked like a sign of a concussion.
NBC Sports
Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars
The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa at hospital being treated for head and neck injuries
The Bengals lead the Dolphins 14-12 at halftime of Thursday Night Football, but the game seems meaningless after Tua Tagovailoa‘s scary injury. The Dolphins quarterback was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with head and neck injuries. The team reports that Tagovailoa was conscious as he left the field and has movement in all his extremities.
NBC Sports
Reacting to former Patriots exec's harsh Mac Jones criticism
Mac Jones earned plenty of praise for his rock-solid rookie season, but the New England Patriots quarterback hasn't been immune to criticism so far in Year 2. Jones has thrown five interceptions and lost one fumble through the first three games of the season. The Patriots are 1-2 to begin the campaign, largely because of costly turnovers.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Jaguars predictions for Week 4
Reuben Frank (2-1) This is what Doug Pederson does best. He takes on chaos and provides order. He inherits a lost cause and gives them hope. When he arrived in Philly, he took over a team that had fallen to pieces in Chip Kelly’s third season, and within two years there was a parade up Broad Street. This time he’s picking up the pieces of a different college coach, but so far the result is similar. Dramatic improvement. The Jaguars believe in Pederson, and they’ve responded to the culture he’s building. Jacksonville is 2-1 for the first time since 2018, Trevor Lawrence has made a quantum leap in Year 2, and the Jags’ defense has allowed only five touchdowns in three games. All of a sudden, the Jags aren’t a pushover. That said, the Eagles aren’t losing to this team. They’ll need to play closer to 60 minutes than 30 minutes, but the Eagles are rolling right now on both sides of the ball, and they’re not going to let up against their former coach. Tough game. Fascinating matchup.
NBC Sports
Young senses elements of Jimmy G's resentment toward 49ers
After everything the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have gone through over the past year, it wouldn't be the most surprising revelation if the veteran quarterback had a little bit of resentment for San Francisco. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and FP Santangelo...
NBC Sports
Tampa mayor says Sunday night’s Buccaneers game should be played as scheduled
The mayor of Tampa says the city is already making progress in its recovery from Hurricane Ian, and the Buccaneers should host the Chiefs on Sunday night as scheduled. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote on Twitter this morning that the city will be ready for Sunday Night Football. “We made...
NBC Sports
Patriots rule Mac Jones out
Brian Hoyer will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots this Sunday. The Patriots have ruled quarterback Mac Jones out of Sunday’s game against the Packers. Jones injured his ankle on the team’s final offensive play of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens and had to be carried back to the locker room with what reports indicated was a severe high-ankle sprain, but the Patriots did their best to suggest there was a chance of Jones playing until the release of Friday’s injury report.
NBC Sports
Alabama QB Bryce Young suffers shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a potential first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder today against Arkansas. Young threw a pass and immediately grimaced and held his shoulder awkwardly, then signaled to the Alabama medical staff that...
NBC Sports
DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue “every legal option” regarding the handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday
The biggest concern emerging from Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bengals is whether Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have been playing. As explained by Michael Smith on the Amazon postgame show, NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith texted to Andrew Whitworth (a former NFLPA player rep) and Richard Sherman (a member of the NFLPA executive committee) the following message: “We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”
NBC Sports
Shanahan responds to viral Jimmy G lip-reading clip: It's 'a joke'
SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo had just thrown an ill-advised pass into triple coverage. The pass was intended for Deebo Samuel. But it was broken up and fluttered into the air, and Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith came up with the interception to extinguish the 49ers’ last, best chance Sunday night.
NBC Sports
Giants honor Hjelle's first win with disgusting celebration
If there’s one thing pitcher Sean Hjelle has learned about the big leagues, it’s that the Giants have a very well-stocked clubhouse. Hjelle earned his first MLB win on Thursday night at Oracle Park as the Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-3, allowing two hits and one earned run across four innings of work in yet another bullpen game for San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster
The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster. Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.
NBC Sports
Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines
SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
NBC Sports
Matt Milano not fined for hit that briefly knocked Tua Tagovailoa out of Sunday’s game
Bills linebacker Matt Milano received a penalty for shoving Tua Tagovailoa after the Dolphins quarterback had released the ball in the first half Sunday. He did not receive a fine on top of the roughing the passer penalty. Tagovailoa jumped in the air on an 8-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle...
NBC Sports
Chris Jones fined $10,069 for language used against Matt Ryan
Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal.
NBC Sports
Christian Wilkins fined for play Josh Allen ripped off Wilkins’ helmet
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was penalized for ripping off Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins‘ helmet after a sack. Allen pleaded his case to officials, pointing to his groin. Allen said in his postgame interview that “there were some things that [I] didn’t appreciate going on” during the pile. A...
