NFL

Wilson cleared by doctors, will start for Jets at Pittsburgh

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets at Pittsburgh on Sunday, six weeks after having knee surgery.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to have the second-year QB make his season debut if all goes well in practice.

Wilson had been ramping up workouts in recent weeks, but Saleh said Monday the Jets were waiting for the quarterback’s doctors to clear him before making a decision about this week.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise in the preseason opener against Philadelphia on Aug. 12 and needed arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season, during which the Jets went 1-2.

