Former Steeler returns to Pittsburgh
The Steelers are bringing a familiar face back to Pittsburgh, signing punter Jordan Berry to the practice squad.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses and surely want to break back into the win column. Here are our Steelers Week 4 predictions as they take on the Jets. The Jets failed to build...
Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game
The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NFL・
Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Houston Texans: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chargers
The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers at the NRG Stadium in Week 4. The Texans aim to bounce back after nearly getting their first win in Week 3. Here are our Houston Texans Week 4 predictions as they take on the Chargers. A late-game interception by Texans quarterback...
FOX Sports
Wilson returns as Jets visit Watt-less Steelers
NEW YORK JETS (1-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Steelers by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 1-2; Steelers 1-2. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 20-6. LAST MEETING: Jets beat Steelers 16-10 on Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST...
Steelers WR George Pickens' Browns Catch Not Even In His Top 5
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens said he's made better catches during practice in college than his one against the Browns.
Steelers Announce Great News On Minkah Fitzpatrick
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. The two-time All-Pro defensive back notched full participation in each practice this week and has no injury designation heading into this weekend's Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets. Fitzpatrick has played every defensive snap for the Steelers through...
Augusta Free Press
Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to .500, must get past New York Jets
There were questions out of New York coming into Week 4 regarding who would start at quarterback for the Jets on Sunday against the Steelers. Would second-year starter Zach Wilson return from an injury and make his season debut at Pittsburgh, or would 37-year-old veteran Joe Flacco man the ship for one more week?
Florio: Tomlin the only one who still wants Trubisky at quarterback
Earlier this week, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that Steelers starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky was close to losing his job to Kenny Pickett, but played just well enough in Cleveland to keep his job…for now.
