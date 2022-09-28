ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
