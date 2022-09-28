Read full article on original website
Mo Howard
3d ago
Woman Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Boyfriend Sought
A woman was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights and sheriff's detectives Saturday are searching for a man they suspect killed her.
foxla.com
Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend inside East LA home
LOS ANGELES - Detectives are searching for a man who stabbed a woman to death inside a home in East LA. Deputies responded to the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sept. 30 after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies...
2 men arrested in fatal Wilmington shooting of 12-year-old boy, LAPD says
Two men are now facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy that occurred in Wilmington last year, police announced Friday.
newsantaana.com
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff's officials said Friday.
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Viral Video of Man Punching and Kicking Dog Arrested
An Anaheim man was arrested for animal cruelty after a doorbell camera captured him punching and kicking a dog. Albert Frank Abad. Jr., 33, turned himself in to Anaheim police around 1:30 AM on Thursday, September 22nd, a few hours after he surrendered the dog to staff at Center Sinai Animal Hospital in Los Angeles. The dog, a black male Labradoodle named Steeler, was recovered by Anaheim police later that morning and placed with Orange County Animal Care.
Suspect allegedly shoots at police, then crashes at end of chase in South LA
A suspect wanted for shooting at police was arrested after a chase ended in a violent crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night.
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in deadly South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information about a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that occurred late Thursday night, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a bicyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Street when they were struck...
Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood
Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff. According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally stabbed near South Gate
LOS ANGELES – A man was stabbed to death in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies responded at approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St. north of Century Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
foxla.com
Pursuit in South LA ends when suspected gunman crashes into parked cars
LOS ANGELES - A shootout led to a brief pursuit that ended when a suspect crashed into parked cars in South Los Angeles, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near Figueroa Street and Imperial Highway. Responding...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in drive -by shooting near South Gate
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in a drive -by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St....
Chase of stolen SUV ends in dramatic standoff in Monterey Park
CHP pinned a stolen SUV on a cul-de-sac in Monterey Park after a chase through Los Angeles County Friday evening.
foxla.com
2 gang members arrested in 2021 deadly shooting of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington: LAPD
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado who was struck by a stray bullet during a series of shootings in Wilmington in December 2021. The suspects were identified by the...
seattlemedium.com
Three People, Including Father And Son, Charged In The Death Of Pnb Rock
(CNN) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed murder charges against a father and son in connection to the fatal shooting of musical artist PnB Rock. Freddie Trone, who is being sought by police, along with his minor son were each charged with murder,...
2urbangirls.com
Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
foxla.com
Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called Child Predator Catching Unit....
328,000 fentanyl pills seized in Pasadena as police urge parents to remain vigilant
Police in Pasadena seized 328,000 fentanyl pills as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
Inland Center shopping mall shooting: Person injured in San Bernardino as cops confirm no ‘active shooter’ threat
ONE person has been shot after a spray of gunfire erupted outside of a shopping center. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Inland Center Mall on Friday afternoon in San Bernardino, California. The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that officers responded to a 911...
