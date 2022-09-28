ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Honored in Magazine

Amy Albrecht, Sheridan, was recently interviewed in the Wyoming Business Report, Wyoming’s Only Statewide Business Journal, for inclusion in their special publication, Women of Influence 2022. She joined eight other influential Wyoming women, including Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon. The nine women who were featured make up the...
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Today’s heat followed by cooler temps, rain chances

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Today will be the last day of temperatures above 70 degrees for a while as high pressure moves out of the region and an upper low settles in with a cold front. The skies should be mostly sunny today as the mercury climbs to 86 degrees....
GILLETTE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

DFS: Need for foster parents ‘dire’ in Johnson, Sheridan counties

BUFFALO —The Department of Family Services is on the hunt for foster parents as it confronts a shortage of placements for children. “We are just in dire need,” said Ashley Handley, foster care coordinator for Johnson and Sheridan counties. The need, Handley said, is the greatest it's been in the four years she's worked for the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Anti-bullying group spreads message with Friday protest

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jessica Martinez, a Campbell County School District School Board candidate, led a protest against bullying this afternoon outside Twin Spruce Junior High School, at 100 E. Seventh St., in Gillette. About 15 people, including both children and adults, held posters that said statements like “Love, not...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Main Street Closure

Main Street from Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street to 1st Street in Sheridan will be closed temporarily this weekend due to a Wyoming Department of Transportation striping project. City Administrator Stu McCrae made the announcement at the City Council’s recent study session. McCrae said the intent of the contractor is to...
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 30

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Threats, Sept. 29, Tressa Road. A 44-year-old man called the sheriff’s office yesterday...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 29

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Sept. 28, Camel Drive, GPD. Officers responded to Campbell County High School...
GILLETTE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes

Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Police search for man who pulled a knife during argument

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Officers are on the hunt for a 41-year-old man who reportedly pulled a knife on another man at a local hardware store earlier this week, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson confirmed Friday. The incident was reported around 7:08 a.m. at Menards by a 52-year-old woman...
GILLETTE, WY

