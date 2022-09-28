Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Honored in Magazine
Amy Albrecht, Sheridan, was recently interviewed in the Wyoming Business Report, Wyoming’s Only Statewide Business Journal, for inclusion in their special publication, Women of Influence 2022. She joined eight other influential Wyoming women, including Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon. The nine women who were featured make up the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
county17.com
Today’s heat followed by cooler temps, rain chances
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Today will be the last day of temperatures above 70 degrees for a while as high pressure moves out of the region and an upper low settles in with a cold front. The skies should be mostly sunny today as the mercury climbs to 86 degrees....
buffalobulletin.com
DFS: Need for foster parents ‘dire’ in Johnson, Sheridan counties
BUFFALO —The Department of Family Services is on the hunt for foster parents as it confronts a shortage of placements for children. “We are just in dire need,” said Ashley Handley, foster care coordinator for Johnson and Sheridan counties. The need, Handley said, is the greatest it's been in the four years she's worked for the Wyoming Department of Family Services.
buffalobulletin.com
county17.com
Anti-bullying group spreads message with Friday protest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jessica Martinez, a Campbell County School District School Board candidate, led a protest against bullying this afternoon outside Twin Spruce Junior High School, at 100 E. Seventh St., in Gillette. About 15 people, including both children and adults, held posters that said statements like “Love, not...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through September 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Sept. 18 through Sept. 24 All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
cowboystatedaily.com
No Litter Boxes: Gillette School Board Disclaims ‘Furry’ Policy For Kids Who Identify As Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long-debunked internet rumor was squelched again Tuesday when the Campbell County School District Board of Trustees buried the notion it’s placed litter boxes in school bathrooms to accommodate students who identify as animals. After hearing from parents concerned about...
Sheridan Media
Main Street Closure
Main Street from Coffeen Avenue/Burkitt Street to 1st Street in Sheridan will be closed temporarily this weekend due to a Wyoming Department of Transportation striping project. City Administrator Stu McCrae made the announcement at the City Council’s recent study session. McCrae said the intent of the contractor is to...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Threats, Sept. 29, Tressa Road. A 44-year-old man called the sheriff’s office yesterday...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Sept. 28, Camel Drive, GPD. Officers responded to Campbell County High School...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five Men For Drug, Other Crimes
Federal judges in Wyoming recently sentenced five men for immigration and drug-related crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Alejandro Rojas-Martinez, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson on Aug. 24 for illegal re-entry of a previously deported alien into the United States. Johnson sentenced Rojas-Martinez to 10 months incarceration followed by two years of supervised probation after his release from prison, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment, remitted upon deportation.
county17.com
Police search for man who pulled a knife during argument
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Officers are on the hunt for a 41-year-old man who reportedly pulled a knife on another man at a local hardware store earlier this week, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson confirmed Friday. The incident was reported around 7:08 a.m. at Menards by a 52-year-old woman...
