Ridley Township, PA

phillyvoice.com

ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary

Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Hit-And-Run Incident Reported in North Coventry

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A hit-and-run accident that North Coventry police said occurred in Kenilworth Park, near the pond parking lot, was reported Thursday (Sept. 29, 2022) on the department’s CrimeWatch website. Officers said a small tan-colored sedan was seen by a witness Sept. 22 (Thursday) at about...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Teenagers Charged With Robbing 2 Pizzerias, Food Mart In South Jersey: Police

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with three robberies in Maple Shade, authorities said. Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said a 16-year-old boy from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old boy from Willingboro were charged with the robbery and theft of the Domino’s Pizza (290 South Lenola Road) on April 3, the Papa John’s Pizza (479 Route 38 West) on May 6 and the 73 Food Mart (2891 Route 73 South) on June 14.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial

A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

'I don't feel safe': Loved ones of homicide victims speak at Pa. Committee Hearing on violence

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania House Committee on Thursday held a hearing on deadly gun violence plaguing Philadelphia, days after the city passed 400 homicides on the year. The "Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order" heard first-hand accounts from family members crime victims, including Nakisha Billa whose son was slain in 2021 at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$15,000 reward being offered in connection with gun shop burglary in Montgomery County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information on a gun store burglary in Montgomery County. Five people broke into Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township early Saturday morning.They were driving a blue Sedan.Investigators say several handguns were taken in the robbery.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.The National Sports Shooting Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward on top of the government's $10,000 reward.If you have any information, call the Springfield Township police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Ewing Senior and Community Center

EWING, N.J. - Firefighters are on scene at the Ewing Senior and Community Center battling a three-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning. Authorities say the fire broke out overnight on Friday when the facility was closed. According to fire officials, the roof of the building has collapsed. SKYFOX...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
fox29.com

Gas prices drop in New Jersey as nation at large sees increase

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey but rose substantially across the nation as a whole with increasing demand and tight supply amid fluctuating oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44, down nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRAFFIC
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

