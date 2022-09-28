Read full article on original website
Three people arrested after they took a toy gun to Ridley High School
Three people were arrested at Ridley High School this week for carrying a toy gun on school property. Police and school staff were on high alert, as the Roxborough High School shooting had happened the day before. A 14-year-old was killed in the shooting and four other victims were wounded.
phillyvoice.com
ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary
Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
Armed Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder In Ridley Township Shooting
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for the gunman who shot a victim in Ridley Township on Friday, Sept. 23. Charles Koslosky, 42, fled from the 1400 block of W MacDade Boulevard in a black SUV after firing his gun at a man in a parking lot around 1 p.m., Ridley Township police said.
Abington Officers Unleash Lower Merion Police Dog to Catch CVS Thief
A Lower Merion police officer with a K9 assistant at a public event.Image via Lower Merion Police Department at Facebook. Law enforcement collaborations commonly occur in Montgomery County, as local police efforts often benefit from extra hands. Jon Campisi, in the Abington Patch, reported a recent incident that required the few extra paws of a K9 resource 20 miles away.
sanatogapost.com
Hit-And-Run Incident Reported in North Coventry
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A hit-and-run accident that North Coventry police said occurred in Kenilworth Park, near the pond parking lot, was reported Thursday (Sept. 29, 2022) on the department’s CrimeWatch website. Officers said a small tan-colored sedan was seen by a witness Sept. 22 (Thursday) at about...
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
Teenagers Charged With Robbing 2 Pizzerias, Food Mart In South Jersey: Police
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with three robberies in Maple Shade, authorities said. Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher Fletcher said a 16-year-old boy from Maple Shade and a 15-year-old boy from Willingboro were charged with the robbery and theft of the Domino’s Pizza (290 South Lenola Road) on April 3, the Papa John’s Pizza (479 Route 38 West) on May 6 and the 73 Food Mart (2891 Route 73 South) on June 14.
Man shot in the head outside bar dies days later, authorities say
A man shot in the head early Saturday outside of a closed bar in Gloucester County has died of his injuries, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Charges already filed against the alleged gunman were upgraded Wednesday to include murder, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of...
South Jersey cop accused of abusing his badge acquitted of most charges at trial
A South Jersey police officer accused of abusing his badge to collect an acquaintance’s $200 debt was acquitted last week of nearly all the charges he faced. Despite his courtroom win, Deptford Sgt. Rudy Ruiz’s legal troubles may not be over: Because the jury deadlocked on one of the seven charges against him, Gloucester County prosecutors could seek to retry him on that lone remaining count.
fox29.com
'I don't feel safe': Loved ones of homicide victims speak at Pa. Committee Hearing on violence
PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania House Committee on Thursday held a hearing on deadly gun violence plaguing Philadelphia, days after the city passed 400 homicides on the year. The "Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order" heard first-hand accounts from family members crime victims, including Nakisha Billa whose son was slain in 2021 at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.
$15,000 reward being offered in connection with gun shop burglary in Montgomery County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A $15,000 reward is being offered for information on a gun store burglary in Montgomery County. Five people broke into Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township early Saturday morning.They were driving a blue Sedan.Investigators say several handguns were taken in the robbery.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating.The National Sports Shooting Foundation is offering a $5,000 reward on top of the government's $10,000 reward.If you have any information, call the Springfield Township police.
14 officers indicted after inmates beaten at NJ women’s prison
TRENTON – Fourteen correctional police officers have been indicted in connection with the early 2021 incident at New Jersey’s women’s prison in which two inmates were severely injured in beatings while being forcibly removed from their cells. The 14 officers, including the then-leader at the Edna Mahan...
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Victim Of NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Chad Stuart, Becomes Organ Donor
The man shot in the head outside of a South Jersey bar allegedly by a former US Marine over the weekend has died, and his organs will save the lives of others, family members tell Daily Voice. Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 24, his...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
Before NJ woman was shot in head, killer spent weeks Googling how, cops say
A Pennsylvania woman charged with murder in the shooting death of an Old Bridge woman she was staying with had looked up how to shoot people leading up to the killing, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, performed at least 80 Google searches — for...
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
fox29.com
Crews battling 3-alarm fire at Ewing Senior and Community Center
EWING, N.J. - Firefighters are on scene at the Ewing Senior and Community Center battling a three-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning. Authorities say the fire broke out overnight on Friday when the facility was closed. According to fire officials, the roof of the building has collapsed. SKYFOX...
fox29.com
Gas prices drop in New Jersey as nation at large sees increase
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey but rose substantially across the nation as a whole with increasing demand and tight supply amid fluctuating oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44, down nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
