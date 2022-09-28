Acknowledged as a “Great Florida Riverway,” the Ocklawaha River has a history that runs deeper and richer than many Floridians know. A new art, history and culture series at Hope House at Fort King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala, will hopefully fill in the gaps by celebrating and educating the public on the Ocklawaha with events throughout the month of October and the creation of a mural through November.

