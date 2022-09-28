Read full article on original website
Golf courses and pools in The Villages reopening after Hurricane Ian
Swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers are reopening Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ina. However, some executive golf courses will still be closed. They are:. First Responders Putting Course and Multi-Purpose Field – closed until Monday, Oct. 3.
Roseate Spoonbill Ready For Nap Behind Lake Deaton Plaza
This beautiful roseate spoonbill was preparing to take an afternoon nap behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday throughout the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service. Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised...
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
Rapidly growing Lady Lake to consider freezing annexations for six months
The Town of Lady Lake is considering a freeze on annexations for six months to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the hundreds of acres it has recently annexed. The Lady Lake Commission will discuss the six-month suspension during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall.
Barred Owl On Mossy Branch Near Fenney Nature Trail
This barred owl was perched on a mossy branch near the Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information
The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup
Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune. That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina. SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000...
New event series celebrates ‘the Water and Wildlife of the Ocklawaha’
Acknowledged as a “Great Florida Riverway,” the Ocklawaha River has a history that runs deeper and richer than many Floridians know. A new art, history and culture series at Hope House at Fort King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala, will hopefully fill in the gaps by celebrating and educating the public on the Ocklawaha with events throughout the month of October and the creation of a mural through November.
Rainbow At Sunrise Over Stone Creek In Ocala
Check out this beautiful rainbow that formed as the sun was rising over the Stone Creek neighborhood of Arlington in Ocala. Thanks to Rose McCloy for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Wildwood to begin collecting Hurricane Ian debris on Monday
City of Wildwood trucks will begin to collect vegetative debris from the storm on Monday. Residents on city-maintained streets should have it piled, unbagged, at the curb before Monday to ensure pick-up. This includes residents of The Villages living south of State Road 44. Vegetative storm debris includes cut limbs,...
Voluntary evacuation issued for Shingle Creek Reserve as Hurricane Ian floodwaters rise in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Due to rising waters from Hurricane Ian, The City of Kissimmee says there is a voluntary evacuation for Shingle Creek Reserve at The Oaks. "If evacuation assistance is needed, dial 911. When evacuating, no wake when driving," the city tweeted on Saturday.
The Villages’ swimming pools and golf courses will remain closed
Swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers will remain closed in The Villages on Friday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. District staff need time to evaluate facilities and make sure they are safe for residents’ return. Community Watch will begin placing the gate arms back on all of...
Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash sending one passenger to the hospital as a trauma alert. Crews arrived at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue to find a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV. The...
Florida police tell residents in Lake Mary to 'remain indoors' due to multiple down power lines
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Residents who live on Linda Lane in Lake Mary are being told to stay indoors because of multiple down power lines. The Lake Mary Police Department said the power lines are down at the entrance of the Crystal Lake Heights subdivision and throughout the entire subdivision.
Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County
SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian
OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
Ambulance trapped in severely flooded streets near downtown Orlando during Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - An ambulance got trapped in extremely flooded streets in the SoDo District of Orlando early Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian lashed the area with downpours and high wind gusts. The system downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi was driving in the...
Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
