The Villages, FL

The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Lifestyle
villages-news.com

The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information

The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup

Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune. That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina. SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

New event series celebrates ‘the Water and Wildlife of the Ocklawaha’

Acknowledged as a “Great Florida Riverway,” the Ocklawaha River has a history that runs deeper and richer than many Floridians know. A new art, history and culture series at Hope House at Fort King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala, will hopefully fill in the gaps by celebrating and educating the public on the Ocklawaha with events throughout the month of October and the creation of a mural through November.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Rainbow At Sunrise Over Stone Creek In Ocala

Check out this beautiful rainbow that formed as the sun was rising over the Stone Creek neighborhood of Arlington in Ocala. Thanks to Rose McCloy for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood to begin collecting Hurricane Ian debris on Monday

City of Wildwood trucks will begin to collect vegetative debris from the storm on Monday. Residents on city-maintained streets should have it piled, unbagged, at the curb before Monday to ensure pick-up. This includes residents of The Villages living south of State Road 44. Vegetative storm debris includes cut limbs,...
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages’ swimming pools and golf courses will remain closed

Swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers will remain closed in The Villages on Friday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. District staff need time to evaluate facilities and make sure they are safe for residents’ return. Community Watch will begin placing the gate arms back on all of...
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County

SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian

OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL

