Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
She-Hulk Just Introduced One of Ant-Man's Oldest Villains to the MCU
She-Hulk Episode 7 was titled "The Retreat", and as teased earlier in the series, we got to take a trip to the self-help retreat run by Emile Blonsky, aka The Abomination. Blonsky's little counseling retreat actually has a some clientele, made up of hilariously obscure Marvel villains. One of those villains just-so-happens to be one of Ant-Man's oldest foes: The Porcupine!
She-Hulk: Latest Episode Features a Surprising Punisher Villain With a Possible Blade Connection
Marvel Studios released the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and it was pretty Abomination (Tim Roth) centric. The episode followed Jennifer Walters heartbroken and going to check to see if her client didn't violate the terms of his parole. Jen then gets stuck at Abomination's retreat, where he's rehabilitating some villains that include some obscure characters from the comics. One of those villains just so happens to be a surprising The Punisher villain named Saracen, and he has some pretty major ties to Blade. In the series, he's labeled as someone that thinks he's a vampire, but in the comics he's actually one of the very first blood suckers.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Teases Villainous Future for Ned
Before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, there were numerous rumors of what to expect from the film. There were rumors that turned out to be true, like Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning as their respective Spider-Men. There was a rumor that Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) would become a villain at some point in the film, with this character's comic book destiny being becoming the Hob Goblin. After the events of No Way Home, it seems like that rumor is more likely to come true in a future film. During a new interview with Esquire. Batalon teased the villainous future of his character.
Armor Wars: Will Robert Downey Jr. Return as Iron Man in New Movie?
Marvel Studios recently revealed that they were still in development on their Don Cheadle-led Armor Wars series during their presentation at Disney D23, and earlier today it was revealed that the project was being turned into a feature-length film. Armor Wars is still being penned by Yassir Lester and is currently searching for a director. Upon hearing this news, you might think that it's being turned into a feature-length project because it'll have some big surprises in store, and we're thinking that along with you. With a title like Armor Wars, we were wondering if we could see Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man in some way, shape or form.
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Marvel's Daredevil Star Reveals Hopes for Disney+ Return, "We Had So Much More Story to Tell"
Marvel Studios has been hard at work on their Multiverse Saga film slate and there have been a few projects that have focused on the topic at hand. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all pushed Phase Four along with their use of the multiverse, and it definitely delivered. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who helped Peter Parker get out of a huge legal problem, and now he's returning, fully suited up as the Man Without Fear in the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox will also appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, and they will return for their upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans have been wondering if their other costars would return in the series, and now Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Wool has revealed that she's ready to return. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she's willing to return, Marvel has yet to call her.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals His Favorite Character From Blonsky's Wellness Retreat
The seventh episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, "The Retreat," saw Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) paying a visit to Emil Blonsky/Abomination's (Tim Roth) wellness retreat for powered villains looking to better themselves. Earlier in the season, Jen defended Blonksy at his parole hearing, and he was released from jail. While he's still being monitored, Blonsky is now living his best life running the retreat with his seven soulmates. In a new interview with Marvel.com, the cast and crew involved with the newest episode talk about bringing Blonsky's retreat to life, and Roth revealed Saracen, the vampire played by Terrence Clowe, was his favorite.
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
That '70s Show Star Mila Kunis Reveals She Has One "Bulls–t" Problem With That '90s Show Reboot
Fans of That '70s Show are eagerly awaiting the sequel, Netflix's upcoming That '90s Show which, while set to follow the story of Donna and Eric Forman's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda), will see the return of most of the original stars in guest roles, including Mila Kunis as Jackie and Ashton Kutcher as Kelso. But while the original cast is just as excited as fans to be coming back for the sequel, Kunis says that there is one issue she has with the reboot, a development that she says is "bulls-t".
Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford Rumored to Be Marvel's Top Choice To Replace William Hurt's Thaddeus Ross
Marvel's Thunderbolts is in development for release in 2024, and a new rumor points to a major actor possibly being courted by Marvel Studios for the film. According to movie scooper Jeff Sneider, Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon Harrison Ford "either is or was the studio's top choice to star in THUNDERBOLTS as the General himself." That said, the scoop does come with the critical qualifier that "It's unclear if he already passed...".
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Hugh Jackman Shares Glimpse of Deadpool 3 Training
Hugh Jackman is coming back as Wolverine, and Marvel fans could not be happier. The actor first played the character in X-Men in 2000, and many thought he was done with the role after Logan was released in 2017. Both Ryan Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing that Jackman will be in Deadpool 3, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Today, Jackman took to Instagram to reveal he's once again training for the role.
Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Trailer Hypes Part 2's Netflix Release
Tiger & Bunny is one of the many major franchises coming back for new episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 schedule of new releases, and Netflix is getting ready for the second half of the second season with a new trailer teasing the upcoming episodes! The superhero franchise surprisingly returned for a second season a decade following the original anime's debut and feature film follow up, and the new episodes found the titular heroes dealing with a whole new crop of rookie heroes. But as fans found in the first half of the new episodes so far, this also came with some new enemies.
Scarlet Witch Actress Elizabeth Olsen Wants an X-Men Team Up After Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return
Marvel Studios has been absolutely killing it as of late and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has had several hit projects be released this year in theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service. We've seen the release of Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Yesterday, we found out some news on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the announcement that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. One of the key mutant characters in the MCU just found out about the news and is itching for a team-up. During Variety's Power of Women event, someone broke the news to Elizabeth Olsen and she wants an entire X-Men and Scarlet Witch meet-up.
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
Corey Feldman Still Wants to Make Proper Sequels for The Goonies and The Lost Boys
Corey Feldman has been all over the place when it comes to the odds of a Goonies sequel happening, but in a new conversation with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, he confirmed that he's still interested in taking a swing at it. Along with The Lost Boys, which had had some low-budget sequels, Feldman said that he would still love to have a chance to revisit The Goonies -- but in both cases, he would want to do it "the right way," with a budget and a cast list that's a little more befitting the '80s classics.
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Shares Wedding Playlists
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared his wedding playlist with the fans today. People were delighted to see him exchange vows with Jennifer Holland. The ceremony came as a surprise on social media when the phots began to circulate. A bunch of everyone's favorite Marvel heroes and Suicide Squad actors were in attendance. It looks like ceremony was very nice. the Now, you can check out what tunes we're being played down below!
Blade Filming Reportedly Delayed to 2023
With all big blockbuster films, there might be some problems during the development process and superhero films always seem to be at the forefront of those issues. Most recently, Marvel Studios' Blade reboot, which will star Mahershala Ali, lost its director Bassam Tariq and it looks like this will cause the film to get delayed. Blade was originally supposed to begin filming this November, but if rumors are to be believed it will start in the beginning of 2023 to allow the studio more time to find a director. Rumors like these should always be taken with a grain of salt. But this seems more likely to be true than most things. According to Twitter users Big Screen Leaks and Ms Lizzie Hill, Blade will begin shooting in January 2023.
