Wasco, CA

Fatal hit and run on State Route 99

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 3 days ago
A fatal hit and run took place on State Route 99 near Palm Street on Tuesday, September 27th, after two vehicles collided.

According to authorities, an investigation revealed that the victim, an unidentified 43-year-old man from Wasco, and a passenger identified as Raina Lopez, 21, were traveling northbound in a white GMC Sierra truck when he made an unsafe lane change. An unidentified vehicle then collided with the GMC, causing the truck to lose control before striking the center median and rolling over. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

Following the crash, both occupants of the truck were transported to Kern Medical Center, where the driver later succumbed to his injuries. Lopez was moderately injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.

