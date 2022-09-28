ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (toe) sits out practice

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paDb4_0iE7HQpA00

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, missed practice Wednesday with a toe injury.

However, NFL Network reported that Taylor was held out for precautionary reasons and will be “ready to roll” for the Colts’ Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor, 23, experienced some soreness after rushing for 71 yards on 21 carries last Sunday in the win over Kansas City. Taylor has rushed for 286 yards through three weeks. He also has eight catches for 43 yards.

Taylor led the NFL in rushing last season with a franchise-record 1,811 yards.

The Colts (1-1-1) host the Titans (1-2) in an AFC South contest on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jaguars#American Football#Nfl Network#Tnf
CBS Philly

Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy