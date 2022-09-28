Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (toe) sits out practice

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, missed practice Wednesday with a toe injury.

However, NFL Network reported that Taylor was held out for precautionary reasons and will be “ready to roll” for the Colts’ Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor, 23, experienced some soreness after rushing for 71 yards on 21 carries last Sunday in the win over Kansas City. Taylor has rushed for 286 yards through three weeks. He also has eight catches for 43 yards.

Taylor led the NFL in rushing last season with a franchise-record 1,811 yards.

The Colts (1-1-1) host the Titans (1-2) in an AFC South contest on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

