Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) has been thriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four. After starring in WandaVision, she went on to be the main antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of the movie, Wanda saw the error of her ways and chose to destroy the Darkhold, and she ended up going down with the collapsing Wundagore Mountain. Currently, Wanda's fate is unknown, but everyone expects Olsen to return to the role eventually. Many fans suspect Olsen could be appearing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the previously announced Disney+ show that will star WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn. Last night, Hahn and Olsen reunited at Variety's Power of Women event. Olsen spoke to Entertainment Tonight and was asked if she'll be appearing in Coven of Chaos.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO