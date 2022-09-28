ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Scarlet Witch return rumours for Agatha spinoff

Elizabeth Olsen has addressed rumours that she could return as Scarlet Witch again in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The star was last seen in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where her character's fate was left somewhat uncertain after letting the rubble of Mount Wundagore crash on her.
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"

This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Elizabeth Olsen
Kevin Feige
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Addresses If Elizabeth Olsen Will Return as Wanda

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ended with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch buried and presumed dead under a pile of rubble. Wanda Maximoff took a villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2 after co-starring in the WandaVision series on Disney+. Wanda was an Avenger and helped save the world from Thanos and his Black Order, but became influenced by the supernatural Darkhold book attempting to find his twin boys from WandaVision. She's been a hero and a villain in the comics, and according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, that same future may be in store for Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook

Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Elizabeth Olsen Says There Are No Plans For Her To Appear, But She "Would Love To Pop Up"

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) has been thriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four. After starring in WandaVision, she went on to be the main antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of the movie, Wanda saw the error of her ways and chose to destroy the Darkhold, and she ended up going down with the collapsing Wundagore Mountain. Currently, Wanda's fate is unknown, but everyone expects Olsen to return to the role eventually. Many fans suspect Olsen could be appearing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the previously announced Disney+ show that will star WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn. Last night, Hahn and Olsen reunited at Variety's Power of Women event. Olsen spoke to Entertainment Tonight and was asked if she'll be appearing in Coven of Chaos.
ComicBook

Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Address Logan Concerns

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reunited to explain how their reunion in Deadpool 3 will affect Logan. Fans were shocked on Tuesday afternoon when Ryan Reynolds announced not only would Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but the film also has a release date of September 6, 2024. Does this mean the end of Logan, with Wolverine dying, will change because of the third Deadpool film? What will their team-up in Deadpool 3 look like? Luckily, the two Marvel stars have sat down to answer all of your fan questions... if only you're good at reading lips.
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Find Another Mister Fantastic Candidate in Former Superman Actor

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still being kept in the dark with regards to casting details about the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While a lot of people were under the impression that Kevin Feige would be announcing the film's official cast during D23 Expo 2022, the Marvel Studios boss made it clear that their main focus right now is the project's script which is currently being penned by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
POPSUGAR

AJ McLean Says "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Was "Very Therapeutic" For Him

Poppy Love, aka AJ McLean, has made it to the season two finale of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race," and win or lose, he's undoubtably left his mark on the show. Week in and week out, viewers witnessed McLean work tirelessly to bring magic to the stage as Ms. Love, from his Lady Gaga-inspired "Born This Way" performance to his out-of-this-world "The Boy Is Mine" duet with Morgan McMichaels.
epicstream.com

Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot Has Taken Another Big Step Forward After Signing On New Director Matt Shakman

The days of the Fantastic Four no longer being available to use in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are long gone. In July 2019, several months after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox was completed, it was announced that an MCU-set Fantastic Four movie was in development, and at D23 earlier this month, it was confirmed that WandaVision’s Matt Shakman has taken over as the project’s writer. Now Fantastic Four has taken another big step forward by scoring its writers.
ComicBook

Armor Wars: Will Robert Downey Jr. Return as Iron Man in New Movie?

Marvel Studios recently revealed that they were still in development on their Don Cheadle-led Armor Wars series during their presentation at Disney D23, and earlier today it was revealed that the project was being turned into a feature-length film. Armor Wars is still being penned by Yassir Lester and is currently searching for a director. Upon hearing this news, you might think that it's being turned into a feature-length project because it'll have some big surprises in store, and we're thinking that along with you. With a title like Armor Wars, we were wondering if we could see Robert Downey Jr. return as Iron Man in some way, shape or form.
epicstream.com

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Calls the Avengers 'Selfish'

Wanda Maximoff has had a pretty interesting journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Making her official debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron alongside her twin speedster Pietro, the character experienced quite a rollercoaster ride in the franchise, switching from villain to hero and villain again. The last time we saw the Scarlet Witch, she sacrificed her life to put an end to the Darkhold's torment and a lot of people are under the impression that she is actually dead.
dexerto.com

Marvel’s Armor Wars shifts to feature film as Disney+ plans are scrapped

The upcoming Armor Wars series – starring Don Cheadle – has been scrapped and will now be developed into a feature film instead. An Armor Wars series featuring the return of Don Cheadle’s Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, AKA War Machine, was first announced by Kevin Fiege in 2020. Since the initial announcement, updates on the series have been few and far between. At the Disney D23 expo this year, Cheadle and Feige revealed the logo for the show and stated that it would be a six-part series. That no longer appears to be the case, however, as the series has since shifted to a feature film.
POPSUGAR

The Story Behind Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise"

Rapper Coolio died at the age of 59 on Wednesday, his manager confirmed to The New York Times. A rep did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment. The artist, who achieved massive success in the 1990s, was perhaps best known for his song "Gangsta's Paradise." From the moment...
POPSUGAR

"Dahmer" Crew Member Claims She Was "Treated Horribly" on the Show's Set

"Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" may have set a record for worldwide viewing in its first week on Netflix, but the limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan has also stirred up several controversies. On Sept. 30, a report from The Los Angeles Times explored the claims of "Dahmer" production assistant Kim Alsup, who alleges she was "treated horribly" on the set, where she claims she was one of only two Black crew members. POPSUGAR reached out to Netflix for a comment on Alsup's allegations of racism on the set but did not receive an immediate response.
