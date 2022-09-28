ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Average Joe’: Eric Dean Seaton To Direct First Episode Of BET+ Dark Comedy

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyBTO_0iE7GaAH00

EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dean Seaton , who has directed episodes of Superman & Lois, Batman and Black-ish among others, is set to direct the first episode of BET +’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe , starring Deon Cole . The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG.

Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Cole), who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where it is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain of events that force Joe and his close-knit circle of family and friends out of their very average and mundane lives into a life-or-death race against time to find the truth and the millions.

The dark comedy is written by Cullen, who will executive produce alongside McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh for Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Seaton’s other credits include Modern Family, The Cleaning Lady, All American: Homecoming, Legacies, The Goldbergs and Life In Pieces .

Seaton a Daytime Emmy winner with three NAACP Image Award nominations, was a graduate of the CBS’ Directors Program. He is also the creator, writer and publisher of the Legend of the Mantamaji , and Legend of the Mantamaji: Bloodlines graphic novel series and director of the subsequent live-action short.

He is repped by Paradigm and Artists First.

