Virginia price gouging protections in place ahead of severe weather from Ian's remnants
NORFOLK, Va. — Price gouging protections are in place as Virginia prepares for severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian's remnants, Attorney General Jason Miyares said Thursday. The announcement comes after Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening ahead of heavy rainfall and flooding forecasted for Virginia...
Ian very close to second landfall at South Carolina coast, winds picking up in Virginia
Ian is getting very close to a second landfall on the South Carolina coast. It's still technically a Category 1 hurricane, but it's expected to weaken moving north.
STORM MODE: Ian hundreds of miles away, but flooding begins in Hampton Roads
Storm impacts combined with high tide around lunchtime to cause flooding across the 757. There are also strong gusts of northeast wind.
Transportation companies across Hampton Roads suspend service during Ian
The Elizabeth River Ferry and VB Wave & Bayfront Shuttle won't be running Friday. It's also the last day of the seasonal HRT Oceanfront Trolleys.
New Hampton Roads Workforce Council program aims to build talent pipeline across Hampton Roads
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is launching a regional training program to build a talent pipeline for industries across the region. Equity is a big part.
