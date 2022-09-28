Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
From vacant lot to community garden
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man whose roots are in the Scranton area, wants to give residents a chance to put down their own. Frank Dubas lives in Connecticut, but grew up in Jessup. When he saw a lot on Cedar Avenue in Scranton, an idea sprouted in his mind.
Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Fall in Love with Giving' gala held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the perfect night for the second annual "Fall in Love with Giving" Gala. This benefit, at the Radisson Hotel, helps the Northeast Pennsylvania Youth Shelter. Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo was the emcee. In addition to dinner, there were also raffle prizes. The youth shelter...
Diapers donated for St. Joe's fundraiser
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — An event was held in Lackawanna County for St. Joseph's Center. It is Diaper Need Awareness Week. Those who attended the fundraiser at Constantino's in Clarks Summit were encouraged to bring diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies. The items are for the baby and children's...
Possible drop box sites discussed for Luzerne County
HAZLETON, Pa. — The Luzerne County Board of Elections met to discuss new locations for a ballot drop box. The usual box inside Hazleton City Hall is being moved because it no longer meets new requirements for video surveillance. The board came up with two possible sites for a...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Attorney Joseph Grady • O’Malley & Langan
Attorney Joseph Grady has been a practicing attorney, licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 1986. He served for 30 years as a Workers’ Compensation Judge with the Department of Labor and Industry. Since becoming a judge in 1992, Atty. Grady has been in the forefront of implementing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
Bloomsburg Fair on a budget
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer. There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.
Special needs night held at farm near Catawissa
CATAWISSA, Pa. — A special night at the farm for kids with disabilities in Columbia County. Rohrbach's Farm in Franklin Township, near Catawissa, hosted special needs night. The event included wheelchair-accessible hayrides, a corn maze, and a kid's playland. Visitors got the chance to pick the perfect pumpkin. Want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fate uncertain for two elementary schools in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The future of Nescopeck Elementary Center doesn't look good after school board officials and parents gathered in the Berwick High School auditorium Monday night. The issue at hand is the long-term future of both Nescopeck and Salem Elementary Centers. Two out of the three options...
Remembering WWII tank gunner Clarence Smoyer
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A beloved World War II veteran from Carbon County has died. Clarence Smoyer served as a tank gunner in the Army during the war, eventually earning a bronze star for his actions in the battle of Cologne in Germany. We featured Smoyer in a series of...
'Not your typical job fair' held at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce says the event at the Viewmont Mall was not your typical career fair. About 50 area employers connected with job seekers and students at the Skills 2022 Workforce Summit & Career Fair. "Our goal is to build a talent...
Active shooter training in Marywood dorms
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency alarms rang through the speaker system across Marywood University's campus in Lackawanna County. It was part of active shooter training that the university planned. Campus Safety Chief Michael Pasqualicchio says this training is done every year. This time, they wanted to run through an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
Officials taking action before rainbow fentanyl hits communities in PA
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — “Whatever that motivation, driving the cartels to do this, it equals death and death to kids,” said Joe Peters. The Wyoming County District Attorney is talking about rainbow fentanyl, and he's one of the law enforcement officials in our area sounding the alarm. “That's...
Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
UPDATE: PennDOT work in Lackawanna County on hold
ARCHBALD, Pa. — PennDOT planned to close a busy road in Lackawanna County, but now it's had to put the brakes on the paving project. Drivers who use Salem Road in Archbald may have noticed signs that were recently put up. PennDOT put them in place to notify drivers that the road would be closed for about three weeks next month.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0