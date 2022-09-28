ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

From vacant lot to community garden

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man whose roots are in the Scranton area, wants to give residents a chance to put down their own. Frank Dubas lives in Connecticut, but grew up in Jessup. When he saw a lot on Cedar Avenue in Scranton, an idea sprouted in his mind.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair donates more than $14,000

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is known for food, fun, and farm animals. But the fair is also giving back to children and their families. The fair presented a check for over $14,000 Friday morning to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville. The charity helps families stay close...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

'Fall in Love with Giving' gala held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the perfect night for the second annual "Fall in Love with Giving" Gala. This benefit, at the Radisson Hotel, helps the Northeast Pennsylvania Youth Shelter. Newswatch 16's Ally Gallo was the emcee. In addition to dinner, there were also raffle prizes. The youth shelter...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Diapers donated for St. Joe's fundraiser

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — An event was held in Lackawanna County for St. Joseph's Center. It is Diaper Need Awareness Week. Those who attended the fundraiser at Constantino's in Clarks Summit were encouraged to bring diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies. The items are for the baby and children's...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Attorney Joseph Grady • O’Malley & Langan

Attorney Joseph Grady has been a practicing attorney, licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 1986. He served for 30 years as a Workers’ Compensation Judge with the Department of Labor and Industry. Since becoming a judge in 1992, Atty. Grady has been in the forefront of implementing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Longtime vendors at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you're walking by the grandstand at the Bloomsburg Fair, it's hard to miss Stan's Ice Cream. The frozen treats are good but even better are the conversations with owner Stanley Williams. "I enjoy the work. I enjoy the people. I enjoy the fair itself," said...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair on a budget

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is so much to see, do, and eat at the Bloomsburg Fair. You don't have to spend a lot of money to experience what the fair has to offer. There is a lot of free entertainment at the fair, including more than 1,100 animals. There are all kinds of furry friends, and it doesn't cost any money to see them.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Special needs night held at farm near Catawissa

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A special night at the farm for kids with disabilities in Columbia County. Rohrbach's Farm in Franklin Township, near Catawissa, hosted special needs night. The event included wheelchair-accessible hayrides, a corn maze, and a kid's playland. Visitors got the chance to pick the perfect pumpkin. Want...
CATAWISSA, PA
Newswatch 16

Remembering WWII tank gunner Clarence Smoyer

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A beloved World War II veteran from Carbon County has died. Clarence Smoyer served as a tank gunner in the Army during the war, eventually earning a bronze star for his actions in the battle of Cologne in Germany. We featured Smoyer in a series of...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

'Not your typical job fair' held at Viewmont Mall

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce says the event at the Viewmont Mall was not your typical career fair. About 50 area employers connected with job seekers and students at the Skills 2022 Workforce Summit & Career Fair. "Our goal is to build a talent...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Active shooter training in Marywood dorms

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency alarms rang through the speaker system across Marywood University's campus in Lackawanna County. It was part of active shooter training that the university planned. Campus Safety Chief Michael Pasqualicchio says this training is done every year. This time, they wanted to run through an...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Wise Foods in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A fire damaged a Wise Food plant in Berwick Friday night. Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the plant along Rasely Street in the borough. When they arrived, they found a large fire on a conveyor belt that originated from a potato chip fryer.
BERWICK, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: PennDOT work in Lackawanna County on hold

ARCHBALD, Pa. — PennDOT planned to close a busy road in Lackawanna County, but now it's had to put the brakes on the paving project. Drivers who use Salem Road in Archbald may have noticed signs that were recently put up. PennDOT put them in place to notify drivers that the road would be closed for about three weeks next month.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
