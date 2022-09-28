Read full article on original website
Muse announce 2023 North American tour with Evanescence
Devon alt-rock trio Muse will be heading off across the pond for a North American tour in 2023 with Evanescence as special guests
Fitz and The Tantrums Drop New Banger, “Moneymaker”; Announce New Album and Tour
Make your hands clap for Fitz and The Tantrums. The indie-pop neo-soul elites have just released a new single “Moneymaker” and detailed a 2023 tour to accompany news of their upcoming album, Let Yourself Free. Frontman Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick expressed his excitement for the group’s fifth studio album,...
John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour: See the Full Schedule
John Mellencamp is launching a huge, five-month, Live and In Person Tour. It’ll start and… The post John Mellencamp Announces 2023 Tour: See the Full Schedule appeared first on Outsider.
Metallica Play Special Concert Honoring Original Megaforce Label Founders Jonny and Marsha Zazula
Metallica will play a special tribute concert on Nov. 6 to honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the founders of their original label, Megaforce Records. Joined by fellow Megaforce alums and former tour mates, Raven, Metallica will perform songs from earlier in their career, circa 1983 through 1984, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, a venue with a capacity of 7,000, which is unusually small for the band.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Taylor York Confirm They’re Dating
Lead singer Hayley Williams and Taylor York, one of her two bandmates in the re-emerging pop-rock act, have confirmed they are dating each other. The admission came in a new interview with the band. "Williams and York confirm rumors that they are dating but decline to comment further," a parenthesized...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
What Are Miami Boys Soloists David, Yoshi, Binyamin, and C. Abramowitz Doing Now?
If you're anything like me, then on a random Tuesday in September 2022, a group of Jewish pre-teens with angelic voices and snazzy dance moves took over your "For You" page on TikTok. They were most likely belting out a song titled "Yerushalayim," accompanied by a live band, and sporting red silk shirts and yarmulkes.
Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has undergone a second heart operation
A year after suffering an onstage aneurysm and undergoing emergency heart surgery, Richie Faulkner reveals he's recovering from a second operation
