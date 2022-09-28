ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Family sues Dunbar police after man dies following arrest

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County father says his son was fatally injured and denied medical care during a July arrest by the Dunbar police. According to a complaint filed Thursday, Michael A. Scott Jr., 34, died two days after a Dunbar officer slammed his head into the pavement. Scott’s death is also under […]
Woman arrested for DUI with minor in vehicle

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins, a Summers County woman was arrested for a DUI with a minor present in the car on September 29, 2022. Chief Deputy Adkins and Deputy Ward responded to a vehicle accident in the area of Indian Mills. Upon arrival, they identified the driver as 36-year-old […]
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sean Hafesh, 33, of Daniels, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 6, 2021, Hafesh sold approximately 3.7 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant at a residence in Daniels, West Virginia. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was fentanyl.
Man arrested in connection to excavator fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a case of arson involving an excavator. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect in the fire, Bryan Ramella, is now in custody. He was wanted in connection to the incident that was discovered on Sept. 14, 2022. Emergency crews responded […]
Woman facing felony neglect charges after DUI crash with child

INDIAN MILLS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Barger Springs woman faces several charges, including the felony charge of child neglect creating risk of injury, following a Thursday vehicle accident also involving a child. Reports from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department confirm that, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, Chief Deputy T.S....
Raleigh County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Krystle Elaine Cresce, 33, of Glen Morgan, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty today to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant...
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
K-9 Unit deployed on man attempting to break in, steal from homes

CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested earlier this month in Kanawha County after attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man later identified as Jacob Harrison, 33 of Cross Lanes, had attempted to enter a Sun Valley residence through an outside crawl space.
Beckley Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 20, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence and found approximately 832 grams of heroin, 178 grams of methamphetamine, and three firearms: a Colt, model Army Special, .38-caliber revolver; an Eagle Arms, model Eagle-15, multi-caliber rifle; and a Romarm/Cugir, model WASR-10, 7.62 caliber rifle.
WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
Oak Hill Police officers return to work, following reported attack

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Two Oak Hill Police Department officers who were injured during a reported attack Tuesday evening were able to return to work after treatment, Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Police said the two unidentified officers made a traffic stop on East Main Street around 6 p.m. […]
Oak Hill man missing from Gatewood area

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs as much help as possible from the public in finding a missing man from Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding the missing man. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September […]
West Virginia officials report 10 more COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Two residents in their mid-40s are among the 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported on Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department has confirmed the deaths of a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 46-year-old woman from Clay County. At least five people in their 40s in the last several weeks have died from the virus, according to the department.
Highmark West Virginia, FBI release video warning students of opioids

CHARLESTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia and the FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston Resident Agency have created a video illustrating the dangers of opioid misuse in an effort to educate West Virginia middle-school and high school-aged youth on the dangers of opioid use. The video highlights the...
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
