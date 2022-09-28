ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsport, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Teams fight to stay in the title hunt

MILWAUKEE - We've reached the end of September and entered the final third of the regular season for the FOX6 High School Blitz. It's a night where teams can remain in the title hunt, revel in a rivalry and honor an alum. The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Week 7 high school football highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – We are back with more high school football under the lights. Our first game is Brookfield East vs. Brookfield Central, where Brookfield Central won with a score of 38-7. Our next game is Pewaukee vs. New Berlin West, where Pewaukee won with a score of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Union High School names Homecoming King and Queen

September 28, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Jimena Herrera and Jonathan Brown were named Hartford Union High School District’s Homecoming Queen and King. Hartford Union High School celebrated Homecoming Week from September 19-24. The Homecoming Court had been announced HERE.
HARTFORD, WI
qudach.com

A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee

The quality mentation of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is successful Washington, D.C., connected Thursday. But backmost home, a life-sized poop mentation of him spent the time touring Milwaukee. Activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events astir the metropolis with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound “scatue” of Johnson made...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

Poeschl resigns from Oshkosh Board of Education/Winnebago County Board

OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Board of Education President Bob Poeschl steps down after a year-and-a-half at the helm and six-years as a board member. Poeschl made his resignation official at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting. He’s also stepping down as Winnebago County Board Supervisor for District 19, which he was elected to in 2022. Poeschl is joining Disability Rights Wisconsin to aid in fundraising and communications. Poeschel says his new post is part of something he’s long been committed to.
WINNEBAGO, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-30-22 recent gas price spike

The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire at The Braising Pan in West Bend; no injuries

WEST BEND, Wis. - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 29 responded to the scene of a fire at The Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend. The call came in around 1:15 a.m. According to officials, the fire was reported by "the cleaning person that was on scene to clean the restaurant. The caller evacuated the building.
WEST BEND, WI

