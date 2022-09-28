ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox17

Hurricane Ian's recovery efforts continue, power and water outages remain

It has been three days since Hurricane Ian struck Florida and recovery efforts are still ongoing on Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission said it confirmed 24 storm-related deaths as of Saturday morning. Half of the deaths were reported in hard-hit Lee County. Most of the deaths were attributed to drownings and car accidents.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox17

US death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 17

The death toll continues to rise from Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the death toll rose to 17 after Florida authorities confirmed several drownings and other fatalities. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a 22-year-old woman died after being ejected from an ATV rollover because of a road washout in Manatee County.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to more than four dozen, with 47 deaths confirmed in Florida, four in North Carolina and three deaths in Cuba. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida's devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Pine Island has been largely cut off from the outside world. Ian heavily damaged the only bridge to the island, leaving it only reachable by boat or air. For many, the volunteers from the non-profit Medic Corps were the first people they have seen from outside the island in days. Residents described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising. Joe Conforti became emotional as he recounted what happened, saying the water rose at least 8 to 10 feet (2.4-3 meters), and there were 4-foot (1.2-meter) waves in the streets. "The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses — we watched everything just go flying by," he said, as he fought back tears. "We've lost so much at this point."
FLORIDA STATE

