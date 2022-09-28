Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian's recovery efforts continue, power and water outages remain
It has been three days since Hurricane Ian struck Florida and recovery efforts are still ongoing on Saturday. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission said it confirmed 24 storm-related deaths as of Saturday morning. Half of the deaths were reported in hard-hit Lee County. Most of the deaths were attributed to drownings and car accidents.
Ian strengthens into a hurricane again, heads past Georgia towards the Carolinas
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Thursday that Ian had strengthened back into a hurricane again after raking Florida with destruction and flooding. FEMA continued to urge people in the path of Ian to stay alert for storm surge watches and mind directions from local officials. The states of Georgia,...
US death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 17
The death toll continues to rise from Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the death toll rose to 17 after Florida authorities confirmed several drownings and other fatalities. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a 22-year-old woman died after being ejected from an ATV rollover because of a road washout in Manatee County.
When will power return? FPL CEO shares timeline for Manatee and Sarasota counties
Florida’s largest power company said electricity will return soon to customers in Manatee and Sarasota counties, at least for those who received little to no structural damage. Others will have to wait for weeks or months.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to more than four dozen, with 47 deaths confirmed in Florida, four in North Carolina and three deaths in Cuba. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic,...
Central Florida counties provide updates on reopening schools after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following list of updates.
Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Paramedics and volunteers with a group that rescues people after natural disasters went door to door Saturday on Florida’s devastated Pine Island, offering to evacuate residents who spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. The largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Pine Island has been largely cut off from the outside world. Ian heavily damaged the only bridge to the island, leaving it only reachable by boat or air. For many, the volunteers from the non-profit Medic Corps were the first people they have seen from outside the island in days. Residents described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising. Joe Conforti became emotional as he recounted what happened, saying the water rose at least 8 to 10 feet (2.4-3 meters), and there were 4-foot (1.2-meter) waves in the streets. “The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses — we watched everything just go flying by,” he said, as he fought back tears. “We’ve lost so much at this point.”
