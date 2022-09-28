ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheelersburg, OH

3 arrested for kidnapping, assault in Ohio after man found covered in blood

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for kidnapping and assault in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday about a man walking down State Route 140 that looked like he was beaten up. They say the man was covered in blood.

Prosecutor fights release of ‘Black Widow’ killer

The man told deputies that he and another man had been taken to a house on Ainsley Ave. in Wheelersburg where they were both tied down with zip ties, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The release goes on to say that the man told deputies that several people beat him and the other man with their fists, feet, and a weapon.

Deputies found the second victim after the first man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim corroborated the story.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the house on Ainsley Ave. and processed the crime scene. The sheriff’s office says that three suspects were arrested without incident.

Repeat offender: Dayton man sentenced for 2021 murder

23-year-old Kaleb M. Dixon, of Wheelersburg, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of tampering with evidence, and a parole violation. He is being held without bond.

18-year-old Cameron L. Dixon, of Portsmouth, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of tampering with evidence. He is being held on a $225,000 bond.

25-year-old Christian Cheyenne Brooks, of New Boston, was charged with two counts of complicity to felonious assault and two counts of complicity to kidnapping. She is being held on a $200,000 bond.

This incident is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says that more charges could be filed at a later date.

