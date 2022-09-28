Nobody was seriously injured in two separate crashes in a construction zone on Interstate 41 south of Fond du Lac Thursday afternoon. Sheriff’s sergeant Logan Will told WFDL news the first chain-reaction crash happened shortly before 2pm on northbound 41 just north of Lost Arrow Road when a semi rear-ended a vehicle, and that vehicle struck a third vehicle. The semi ended up in a ditch. Nobody was injured in the crash. About an hour later a minivan pulling a trailer rear-ended a semi that had slowed down for the construction zone and the first crash on northbound 41 near County Highway B. Three Fond du Lac residents in the minivan were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Will says people need to slow down and pay attention when driving in construction zones.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO