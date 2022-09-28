ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

zip06.com

Manslaughter Charge in Branford Overdose Death

A New Haven man has been charged with manslaughter, for his involvement in the August, 2021 drug overdose death of a Branford resident, according to information shared by Branford Police Department (BPD) on Wednesday, Sept. 28. On Sept. 28, Branford police arrested Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, on a...
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police investigate Winter Street shooting

HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating a Winter Street shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Police said they responded to the area of 12 Winter St. around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, and found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and is in stable condition, according to police.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying man who robbed 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed an 11-year-old on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the child being dropped off by the school bus along East Main Street. Initially, Bridgeport Police received a call from a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns

Deadline to register for essential workers financial relief program tonight, midnight. If you were an essential worker during the pandemic, tonight is the deadline to register for the premium pay program for financial relief. Updated: 12 hours ago. Around 6pm this evening, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in...
NAUGATUCK, CT
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
FOX 61

14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

West Hartford police: K-9 nabs purse-snatcher who assaulted woman

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they arrested a man Friday for assaulting a woman in an effort to steal her wallet. Francha Francis, 28, of Hartford, was charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, according to police. He was held on a $100,000 bond.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Suspect in 2017 Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Haven

Police said they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in 2017 that killed a 38-year-old woman. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker held a news briefing Friday to give the update on the investigation into the Sept. 23, 2017, hit-and-run death of Shaneka Woods.
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

20 year old man suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3:30 this evening, Hartford Police responded to the area of 12 Winter Street on ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, a victim was located. The victim, a male in his twenties, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. He was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Public Safety
WTNH

14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

New Haven Man Admits To Trafficking Fentanyl

A Connecticut man faces years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in fentanyl. Roy Reid, also known as “Jama,” age 34, of New Haven, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 27, to one count of fentanyl trafficking, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

