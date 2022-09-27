Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
WILX-TV
‘Damage everywhere’ - Michigan volunteers head to Florida to help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan volunteers have their boots on the ground in Florida, helping the community respond to the devastation following the touchdown of hurricane Ian. Disaster Relief at Work is one of the groups that have gone to Florida. Greg Martin has driven down to where help is...
WILX-TV
State announces nearly 300k free at home COVID-19 tests
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced additional free COVID-19 tests through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation. The partnership is through Project Art and will provide 289,000 COVID-19 tests to Michigan residents. This expansion will provide 58,000 households with COVID-19 tests...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Health System to layoff hundreds of employees
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – One of Mid-Michigan’s largest employers is laying off hundreds of workers. Sparrow Health System said it’s making the move because of mounting financial losses. The layoffs will impact dozens of departments and several hundred roles. Health care systems across the United States have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Michigan accepting storm project proposals
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan is looking to protect against the potentially severe effects of shoreline flooding and erosion. The state is accepting applications as it looks to fund projects that could help mitigate things, such as flood damage, in the future. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and...
WILX-TV
Michigan isn’t taxing forgiven student loans
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders who get part of their student loans forgiven won’t have to pay state income taxes on it. The state announced Wednesday that loan forgiveness will not be considered taxable income. “It opens a lot of opportunities for me,” said Brandi Pettway. Pettway is...
WILX-TV
Inmate training program keeping Michiganders out of jail
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Nationally, about 50% of inmates return to prison after release. A program at Parnall Correctional Facility has gotten that rate down to 7%. The program teaches inmates how to trim trees and clear powerlines through a partnership with DTE Energy, which has pledged to hire all of Parnall’s graduates.
WILX-TV
Michigan deer hunters must report kills online
GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters will be in the woods and fields across mid-Michigan this weekend looking for deer because bow season starts Saturday. And this year, hunters have to report the deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours through an app on their phone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Make an Impact Telethon: Help Habitat for Humanity build affordable housing in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Habitat for Humanity says it builds “strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter.” In essence, it’s building better lives by building better homes in the Capital Region. You can help support Habitat for Humanity’s mission by calling in financial donations during News 10′s...
WILX-TV
Michigan health experts predict bad flu season ahead
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Flu season came a little early this year and symptoms are lasting longer than usual. Health experts are expecting this year to be an active flu season. Some experts said influenza all but disappeared when COVID-19 was at its peak. This year, a major comeback is expected.
WILX-TV
Johnson’s Workbench literally builds up the community
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Johnson’s Workbench is one of the longest running hardwood lumber company in Michigan. Established in 1909, they are a specialty lumber yard providing access to over 100 domestic and exotic hardwood species, and create top-quality plywood and veneer products. Known for offering a unique combination...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Ian weakens - for now, and the cause of death for the Queen is revealed
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki tells us if Ian will become a hurricane again after devastating Florida. Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek suspects in attempted catalytic converter theft
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking a white pickup truck in connection with an attempted catalytic converter theft Saturday in Brooklyn. According to authorities, a white four-door pickup truck with a white tonneau cover and no visible license plate pulled up to Irish Hills Collision at about 3 a.m. Police said a suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle, but stopped when they were startled by a neighbor who heard the incident.
WILX-TV
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
WILX-TV
In My View: Okemos shutting down football is probably best
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I’m not surprised by the move in Okemos shutting down the high school football season. I am surprised Okemos had winning teams in 2017 and 2018. What happened since then is a mystery to me because the current teams of the past two years have been woefully non competitive.
WILX-TV
Holt Rams topple Waverly Warriors 30-6
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams have won three of their last four games, thanks to their latest: a 30-6 win over the Waverly Warriors. It was a slow start, the Rams scored in the second and took an 8-0 lead into the half. They outscored Waverly 22-6...
Comments / 0