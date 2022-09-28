Read full article on original website
I couldn't care LESS about abortion. It's absolutely NONE of my business! CRIME in NYC is through the ROOF, and THAT'S something that Kathy Hochul isn't interested in, and won't do anything whatsoever to improve the quality of life in NY!!!
NY1
Governor’s race hits the homestretch in New York
With less than six weeks left until the general election, a new poll shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with a double-digit lead over challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. What can the Republican candidate do to shake up the dynamics in a heavily Democratic race? NY1’s political reporters Zack Fink, Kelly Mena and Bob Hardt look at the race and share their insights on the campaign strategies of each candidate.
wamc.org
NY Democrats target independent voters on abortion
The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. Zeldin says he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws. The flyers,...
nystateofpolitics.com
Syracuse mayor backs Hochul, Zeldin picks up new law enforcement nod
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, a political independent, endorsed Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's election to a full term on Thursday. Hochul's Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin, was given the endorsement of another law enforcement organization the same day. The race for governor in New York is entering its final weeks as both...
cityandstateny.com
Crises at Rikers and in housing asylum-seekers in NYC
New York City schools will soon get their very own “Chefs Council” composed of more than a dozen media personalities, activists and restaurant owners. The group will be tasked with creating over 100 plant-based, culturally relevant recipes to be tested in schools during the 2022-2023 school year. Helming this culinary delegation is celebrity chef and television personality Rachael Ray who will serve as the council’s chair. This type of initiative is something that’s long been championed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Before he was mayor, Adams worked with his predecessor to implement Meatless Mondays in schools, and he spearheaded a resolution in 2019 that called on the Department of Education to remove processed meat from public school menus. Continuing in this stride, Adams rolled out weekly vegan school meals early in his tenure. The recipes developed by the Chefs Council will eventually be introduced as a monthly seasonal menu and the chefs will also train school cooks. Read on for more news.
Mayor Adams backs two bills aimed at curbing gun violence in NYC
The proposed new borders of Times Square. The bill is one of two that Mayor Eric Adams says he will sign to curb gun violence [ more › ]
insidernj.com
The Real Dem Play in Bergen?
Commissioner Tom Sullivan held a fundraiser in Bergen on 9/29 that raised over $50K for his re-election to the Board of Commissioners, raising his total for the year at close to $130K for a race his allies insist is a foregone conclusion. Over 10 different labor unions supported the room,...
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
Legislative Gazette
Jewish Gun Club challenging firearms ban in places of worship
The New York State Jewish Gun Club filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, on September 29 against Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and other officials to overturn the state’s new concealed carry laws. The organization — a gun club based...
Four ways NYC Mayor Eric Adams can boost Black male turnout for Democrats
Democratic Party leaders are sounding alarms over a growing disconnect with Black men. The estrangement has become apparent in the high-profile campaign of Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia. While many overwhelmingly support her candidacy, there are signs of diminishing interest as the novelty of electing a first Black governor wanes. The dampened enthusiasm is not so much with the Abrams candidacy, however, as with the broader agenda of the Democratic Party. One troubling trend for many Black men is a renewed interest in restoring forms of excessive policing— for example, the recent House bill, known as the Invest to Protect Act, that increases funding for police departments.
recordpatriot.com
Judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A lawyer challenging provisions of New York's new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places, telling a federal judge Thursday the rules affect not only people on busy Manhattan streets but an upstate pastor on his church's property.
Columbus Day controversy rears its head in Staten Island Assembly race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Controversy over October’s second Monday comes to the Island every year, but its helped two local state Assembly candidates find common ground. Republican Sam Pirozzolo and Democrat Vincent Argenziano, candidates to replace outgoing Assembly member Mike Cusick (D-Mid-Island), both took a stand against a piece of state legislation that would change the official designation for Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day in a variety of state laws.
Rose challenges Malliotakis to a ‘No Lie’ pledge on campaign trail
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose is challenging opponent Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) to “tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” on the campaign trail or else make a hefty donation to charity. Rose announced his proposal on Thursday...
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
cityandstateny.com
Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn is on a mission to make it safer to be pregnant in New York
In New York, a recent state Department of Health report found that Black women had a pregnancy-related mortality rate five times that of white women. It also found that nearly 4 out of 5 pregnancy-related deaths in 2018 were preventable, and half of them were related to discrimination. Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, a Democrat representing the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Flatbush and Midwood, has made Black maternal health a legislative priority following the death of her prematurely born son six years ago.
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
ridgefielddems.net
Video: Democrats Outclass Republicans at LWV Candidate Forum
The Ridgefield League of Women Voters’ candidate forum on September 27, highlighted immense quality differences between the Democrats and Republicans vying to represent Ridgefield in the Connecticut State Legislature. On the Democratic side, State Representative Aimee Berger-Girvalo (111th House District), State Senator Julie Kushner (24th Senate District), Ceci Maher...
thepacepress.org
Gov. Abbott sends over 9,000 migrants to NYC amid homelessness crisis
The use of human lives as political ammo was seen firsthand on Aug. 5 as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending buses of over 9,000 unwilling legal migrants to New York City. This event was part of a larger political statement by Abbott—buses were also received outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington DC and military barracks in Massachusetts. The targets being only blue states, it doesn’t take much to make a political connection behind legal migrants being used as political pawns.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Leads Coalition to Support Fast-Food Restaurant Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to stand up for workers’ rights, leading a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief to defend a New York City statute that requires just cause to fire or reduce the hours of a fast-food chain employee. This law, which took effect in 2021, requires fast-food chain restaurants in New York City to provide a valid reason — such as unsatisfactory performance, misconduct, or a legitimate economic concern — before firing or reducing the hours of an employee. The brief argues that the law passed by New York City does not violate the National Labor Relations Act or the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Siena College Poll Shows How Hochul-Zeldin Race Looks As NY Gubernatorial Election Nears
With a little over one month until New Yorkers choose their next governor, new polling shows that Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to be the favorite over her Republican opponent, Congressman Lee Zeldin. Hochul holds a 17-point lead over Zeldin, 54 to 37 percent, according to a new Siena College...
New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase
The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state's $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday.
