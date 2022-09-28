Read full article on original website
White House hosts first conference on hunger in decades: ‘No child should go to bed hungry’
The Biden administration on Wednesday hosted a conference on hunger, nutrition and health, the first such conference the White House has hosted in more than 50 years.
Shipt Targets Healthy Meals as Part of White House Hunger Conference
Food delivery platform Shipt is launching a new initiative targeting healthy foods and nutritious meal planning, with plans to add Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for low-income shoppers in 2023. Shipt outlined its plans in Washington, D.C., at the second-ever White House Conference...
Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food
The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month. See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your...
WebMD
White House Announces $8 Billion to Combat Hunger in the U.S.
Sept. 29, 2022 -- The Biden administration has announced $8 billion in public and private commitments toward fighting hunger and improving nutrition in the United States. “This goal is within our reach,” President Biden said Wednesday during the first White House summit on hunger in 50 years. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented.”
NBC News
Biden administration unveils strategy on hunger, nutrition and health
The Biden administration has unveiled their national strategy on hunger, nutrition and health that includes proposals to move nutrition labels to the front of food packaging, expanded access to free school meals and food security research. NBC's Monica Alba reports.Sept. 27, 2022.
“A lot has to happen:” Feeding Southwest CEO responds to White House hunger proposal
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO and President Pamela Irvine says she’s optimistic about expansions to SNAP and emphasis on nutrition in President Biden’s proposals Wednesday. Still, she’s skeptical about executing the White House’s goal. The plan to end food insecurity in the United States by 2030 was laid out at the first […]
marketplace.org
As the White House convenes a conference on hunger and nutrition, a look at SNAP
The White House is hosting a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health today. The last such summit, in 1969, led to the creation of some of the major anti-hunger programs that still exist in this country today – including food stamps now known as SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
buzzfeednews.com
The News You Need To Read This Morning
Biden's student debt forgiveness walkback, the devastation of Hurricane Ian, and how the Ice Bucket Challenge changed ALS research. This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. Over 700,000 could now be...
19thnews.org
53 years ago, the White House sought to end hunger. Now it’s trying again.
Last year, about 6.2 million people participated in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), the federal assistance service that aims to support the health and nutrition of low-income pregnant and breastfeeding people and children under the age of 5. WIC and other programs like it helped young families stave off hunger as prices rose and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic left families on the economic margins.
BioMed Central
Federal authorities charge 47 people in theft of $250 million from child nutrition program
Many of the companies that claimed to be serving food were sponsored by a nonprofit called Feeding Our Future, whose founder was also indicted.
US announces initiative to end hunger by 2030.
By 2030, the Biden administration is seeking to end hunger in the US. President Joe Biden plans to announce an initiative today, 9/28/2022 to end hunger in the US by 2030.whitehouse.gov.
Reducing food waste is good for the planet and your wallet. Here's how to do it more effectively
Experts say that if we want to collectively help combat the climate crises, we should curb impulse food purchases, understand what 'best by' dates really mean and embrace meal planning and leftovers.
Key takeaways from Biden's conference on hunger and nutrition in America
President Biden pushed for Congress to permanently extend the child tax credit, raise the minimum wage and expand nutrition assistance programs to help reduce hunger rates as he opened the second-ever conference on food insecurity and diet-related diseases. But the administration faces a sharp uphill battle. The conference came amid...
Food banks turn to DoorDash and Amazon to reach people in need
As the White House launches an historic summit to combat food inequality on Wednesday, some tech companies are already taking steps to provide home delivery services for people who need food. The big picture: Food banks have increasingly relied on donated services from DoorDash and Amazon as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Phys.org
KevinMD.com
Opinion: 2023 Farm Bill needs to address consumer-food information gap
Once upon a time long, long ago, almost everyone living in the United States of America was involved in agriculture. Yup. True. The U.S. Census of 1790 reported a total population of 3,929,326. Nine of every 10 people were involved in farming. I imagine everyone over the age of 5 knew the difference between a cow and a buffalo and that eggs come from chickens.
geteducated.com
