U.S. Politics

pymnts

Shipt Targets Healthy Meals as Part of White House Hunger Conference

Food delivery platform Shipt is launching a new initiative targeting healthy foods and nutritious meal planning, with plans to add ​​Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments for low-income shoppers in 2023. Shipt outlined its plans in Washington, D.C., at the second-ever White House Conference...
WASHINGTON, DC
WebMD

White House Announces $8 Billion to Combat Hunger in the U.S.

Sept. 29, 2022 -- The Biden administration has announced $8 billion in public and private commitments toward fighting hunger and improving nutrition in the United States. “This goal is within our reach,” President Biden said Wednesday during the first White House summit on hunger in 50 years. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented.”
AGRICULTURE
buzzfeednews.com

The News You Need To Read This Morning

Biden's student debt forgiveness walkback, the devastation of Hurricane Ian, and how the Ice Bucket Challenge changed ALS research. This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. Over 700,000 could now be...
COLLEGES
19thnews.org

53 years ago, the White House sought to end hunger. Now it’s trying again.

Last year, about 6.2 million people participated in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), the federal assistance service that aims to support the health and nutrition of low-income pregnant and breastfeeding people and children under the age of 5. WIC and other programs like it helped young families stave off hunger as prices rose and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic left families on the economic margins.
AGRICULTURE
Footwear News

Amazon Increases Average Pay For Fulfillment and Transportation Workers

Amazon is upping its pay for its front-line workers ahead of the holiday season. The e-commerce giant on Thursday announced that average starting salaries for employees in fulfillment and transportation would increase from $18 to more than $19 per hour, marking an almost $1 billion investment over the next year. Depending on their position and location, employees can now earn between $16 and $26 per hour.
BUSINESS
Axios

Food banks turn to DoorDash and Amazon to reach people in need

As the White House launches an historic summit to combat food inequality on Wednesday, some tech companies are already taking steps to provide home delivery services for people who need food. The big picture: Food banks have increasingly relied on donated services from DoorDash and Amazon as the COVID-19 pandemic...
CHARITIES
Phys.org

Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say

Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
AGRICULTURE
KevinMD.com

Difficulties navigating the health care system are causing many Black and brown kids to fall through the cracks

A recent JAMA Pediatrics study confirmed what I see in practice as a pediatric primary care psychologist in Texas, one of four minority-majority states. The study reported alarming gaps between Black and Hispanic kids compared to white kids in attendance at primary care wellness visits—important appointments where children and parents can receive preventative and developmental services, timely immunizations, and answers to common questions. The cause of these disparities is not clear. The solution, however, may be.
TEXAS STATE
geteducated.com

Accredited Holistic Health Schools Online – The Top Programs

Holistic health care is on the rise worldwide. According to a research study presented in 2020 in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, more than 50% of doctors or physicians serving different organizations suggest holistic and alternative diagnoses to patients. Do you want a career in holistic health? Are you searching for accredited holistic health schools online? If yes, read on to find out more!
EDUCATION

