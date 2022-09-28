ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

10-1-22 mptc referendum-community forum

What: Moraine Park Technical College is hosting a Community Forum regarding the College’s referendum in the November election. President Bonnie Baerwald will present, and the forum will end with a Q&A. Details: The Moraine Park Technical College District Board passed a resolution in June stating an intent to borrow...
10-1-22 fdl area united way scary scurry

The Fond du Lac Area United Way Scary Scurry Fundraiser is being held Saturday at Lakeside Park. United Way director Amber Kilawee says the Sixth annual event features a run/walk for adults and kids and much more. All of the proceeds go to the Fond du Lac Area United Way. “We’ll have a bouncy house, goody bag, spinning wheel, string cheese thanks to Baker Cheese,” Kilawee said. The event runs from 8am to noon.
Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike

As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
WISCONSIN STATE
Poeschl resigns from Oshkosh Board of Education/Winnebago County Board

OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Board of Education President Bob Poeschl steps down after a year-and-a-half at the helm and six-years as a board member. Poeschl made his resignation official at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting. He’s also stepping down as Winnebago County Board Supervisor for District 19, which he was elected to in 2022. Poeschl is joining Disability Rights Wisconsin to aid in fundraising and communications. Poeschel says his new post is part of something he’s long been committed to.
WINNEBAGO, WI
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
HORICON, WI
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
WEST BEND, WI
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
Solar energy demand is up, so are complaints: Contact 6

MILWAUKEE - Demand for solar energy is up in Wisconsin. So is the number of companies offering installation services. It’s a costly investment but one that’s supposed to pay for itself over time. One man met with Contact 6 about one year after signing his installation contract. His panels were installed but hadn’t produced one kilowatt of solar power.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
ALLOUEZ, WI
10-1-22 bulky waste collection in beaver dam

Bulky waste collection is being held next week in Beaver Dam. The collection will be held starting Monday Octsober 3 through Friday October 7. Large items are picked up on your regular garbage day only and should be curbside by 7am. Items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpet, countertops, doors and windows. The next curbside large-item collection will be next May.
BEAVER DAM, WI

