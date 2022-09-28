Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
10-1-22 mptc referendum-community forum
What: Moraine Park Technical College is hosting a Community Forum regarding the College’s referendum in the November election. President Bonnie Baerwald will present, and the forum will end with a Q&A. Details: The Moraine Park Technical College District Board passed a resolution in June stating an intent to borrow...
radioplusinfo.com
10-1-22 fdl area united way scary scurry
The Fond du Lac Area United Way Scary Scurry Fundraiser is being held Saturday at Lakeside Park. United Way director Amber Kilawee says the Sixth annual event features a run/walk for adults and kids and much more. All of the proceeds go to the Fond du Lac Area United Way. “We’ll have a bouncy house, goody bag, spinning wheel, string cheese thanks to Baker Cheese,” Kilawee said. The event runs from 8am to noon.
wpr.org
Amid soaring energy costs, public pushes back against We Energies' proposed rate hike
As heating costs climb this winter, some residents are bucking plans by Wisconsin’s largest utility to raise electric and gas rates beginning next year. During public hearings Wednesday, people weighed in on an 8.4 percent increase in electric rates and a 10.7 percent hike in gas rates proposed by Milwaukee-based We Energies. Residents in the utility’s service territory would pay an extra $5 to $6 on their monthly electric bills while natural gas customers would pay around $6 more each month.
whby.com
Poeschl resigns from Oshkosh Board of Education/Winnebago County Board
OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Board of Education President Bob Poeschl steps down after a year-and-a-half at the helm and six-years as a board member. Poeschl made his resignation official at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting. He’s also stepping down as Winnebago County Board Supervisor for District 19, which he was elected to in 2022. Poeschl is joining Disability Rights Wisconsin to aid in fundraising and communications. Poeschel says his new post is part of something he’s long been committed to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
oshkoshexaminer.com
Poeschl resigns as Oshkosh school board president; plans for track may defeat Merrill movement
This week’s meeting of the Oshkosh school board brought a double-barreled blast of news–the resignation of President Bob Poeschl and a very strong signal that saving the Merrill school building is not in the cards. Poeschl told the board that he is taking a job with an advocacy...
Fox11online.com
Spectrum's rural broadband expansion hits Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties
WAUKAU (WLUK) -- More than 1,500 homes and businesses will soon have access to high-speed internet in Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties. Fast and reliable internet service is considered a necessity. Charter Communications, also known as Spectrum, joined community leaders in Waukau to celebrate the fiber-optic buildout on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Axe-throwing venue works to keep patrons safe
As axe-throwing venues become more popular, the facilities are taking steps to keep patrons safe. Fondy Axe, a new axe-throwing venue in Fond du Lac, is opening Saturday, Oct. 1.
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Solar energy demand is up, so are complaints: Contact 6
MILWAUKEE - Demand for solar energy is up in Wisconsin. So is the number of companies offering installation services. It’s a costly investment but one that’s supposed to pay for itself over time. One man met with Contact 6 about one year after signing his installation contract. His panels were installed but hadn’t produced one kilowatt of solar power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oshkoshexaminer.com
THE OTHER SIDE: Is the city’s rescue of the Oshkosh Food Co-op a good decision, or just convenient?
Welcome to “The Other Side,” where our slightly opinionated columnists take on unspeakable, divisive issues in a way that shows we can talk to each other even when we disagree. You always need to consider the other side. “The Other Side” is written by Tom Herzing (T) and...
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Nation, Wisconsin Department of Transportation unveil new dual-language signs
ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling westbound on WIS 54 in Brown County, you may recognize new signs along the road. The Oneida Nation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) unveiled dual-language signs for placement on state highways. The new signs signify the Oneida Nation’s tribal...
WDIO-TV
Commemorating “The Cemetery at Nagaajiwanaaang” in Fond du Lac neighborhood
A major moment for the Fund du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa on Friday. They gathered together, which happened to be on the anniversary of the 1854 treaty, to mark the completed memorial at Nagaajiwanaaang Jiibayakamigong, “The Cemetery at Nagaajiwanaaang.”. Nagaajiwanaaang means the place where the water flows...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
wearegreenbay.com
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Evers ad hypocritical; vote Tim Michels for Governor on Nov. 8 | By Gary Brussat
September 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – I, like many others, agree that there are too many negative political ads. Ironically, one of the more “positive” ads has Governor Tony Evers stating that he will “work with the other side.” I find this ad to be hypocritical.
radioplusinfo.com
10-1-22 bulky waste collection in beaver dam
Bulky waste collection is being held next week in Beaver Dam. The collection will be held starting Monday Octsober 3 through Friday October 7. Large items are picked up on your regular garbage day only and should be curbside by 7am. Items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpet, countertops, doors and windows. The next curbside large-item collection will be next May.
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
Comments / 0