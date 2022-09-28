OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Board of Education President Bob Poeschl steps down after a year-and-a-half at the helm and six-years as a board member. Poeschl made his resignation official at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting. He’s also stepping down as Winnebago County Board Supervisor for District 19, which he was elected to in 2022. Poeschl is joining Disability Rights Wisconsin to aid in fundraising and communications. Poeschel says his new post is part of something he’s long been committed to.

WINNEBAGO, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO