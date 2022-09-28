Read full article on original website
Related
Ramos ‘had to stop Neymar and Mbappe rowing in dressing room’ as feuding PSG duo make ‘pact to keep issues private’
SERGIO RAMOS stepped in to stop Neymar and Kylian Mbappe rowing in the dressing room, according to reports. And the feuding Paris Saint-Germain pair have now made a pact to keep their simmering relationship issues private, especially with the World Cup just 52 days away. Tensions have worsened between the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi nets 60th career direct free-kick goal as PSG downs stubborn Nice side
Kylian Mbappe was the hero once again for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday as the French champions beat OGC Nice 2-1 at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi also on target. The legendary Argentine's wait for a direct free kick goal with PSG came to an end with...
BBC
Transfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid
Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Georgina Rodriguez
The man, the myth, the legend! Arguably the most well-known name in soccer today, Cristiano Ronaldo has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world. Born on February 5, 1985, in Portugal, the football star plays professionally for Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as the Portuguese national team, as captain. Ronaldo has […]
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Mallorca
UEFA・
Watch: Liberty WR Jaivian Lofton makes sick one-handed touchdown grab against Old Dominion
On Saturday night, Liberty improved to 4-1 on the season, knocking off Old Dominion in a high-scoring affair, 38-24. While the two teams combined for eight touchdowns, one score stood out above the rest. Just minutes into the game, Liberty wide receiver Jaivian Lofton put in his nomination for catch...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mbappe Delivers in the Clutch for PSG With a Crucial Goal vs. OGC Nice
Kylian Mbappe has made quite an impact after being subbed into Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice. Mbappe’s hard work in the match paid off in the latter stages of the second half, as he scored a one-touch goal off of an assist from Nordi Mukiele. The French forward did not have much of an issue in patrolling into the penalty box and getting off a keen shot attempt for the goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jorge Vilda says fallout with Spain players is a ‘difficult situation’ after leaving several stars out of national squad
JORGE VILDA left several Spain Women aces out of his squad ahead of the team’s friendly duels with Sweden and the USA in October. Skipper Irene Paredes and record scorer Jenni Hermoso are among the stars omitted as well as Manchester United duo Ona Batlle and Lucia Garcia. Man...
Watch Lionel Messi Score His First Free-Kick Goal For PSG In Win Over Nice
Messi has now scored 60 free-kick goals in his career - two more than Cristiano Ronaldo.
Yardbarker
Ballon d'Or: Former winner Kaka makes intriguing claim about Benzema's chances of winning 2022 award
Karim Benzema is the undeniable favorite to win the Ballon d'Or 2022, which will take place on October 17 in Paris. Find out what Kaka, a player who has already won the Ballon d'Or in 2007, has to say about the odds of the Frenchman grabbing the big prize. The...
Yardbarker
Xavi names injury hit 21-man Barcelona squad for Mallorca trip
Barcelona head coach Xavi has named 21 players for their return to La Liga action away at Mallorca tomorrow. La Blaugrana have been hit with a string of injuries to key players over the international break with four first team stars sidelined in the last week. Xavi vented his anger...
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Report: The Leadership Role Ramos Played During the Early Season Penalty Drama Between Neymar, Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-2 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 play in August was filled with plenty of drama. For one, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had a disagreement during the opening half of the contest over just who would take the second penalty kick of the match. In the end, Neymar wound up taking the attempt and scored with ease.
Yardbarker
Luis Suarez compares rising Real Madrid star with Steven Gerrard
Luis Suarez is enjoying himself back in his native Uruguay, where he has directly contributed to 7 goals in 8 matches for Nacional. There is little denial that all eyes are focused on the World Cup in Uruguay though and in a recent interview with Marca, Suarez spoke of perhaps their most key player ahead of the tournament.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Barcelona “dreaming” of stunning Lionel Messi transfer return
Barcelona are dreaming of an emotional return for Lionel Messi, but nothing is decided on a transfer at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano. Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that, despite some transfer speculation at the moment, nothing will be decided on Messi’s future until 2023.
KTVZ
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
Liquid, Vitality advance to grand final at ESL Pro League 16
Team Vitality and Team Liquid won their semifinal matches Saturday to advance to the grand final of the ESL Pro
Soccer-Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt headlines Qatar exhibit during World Cup
Oct 1 (Reuters) - The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand of God" goal will be on display as part of an exhibit that will open ahead of this year's World Cup, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum said on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna
Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
Yardbarker
Predicted XI: Xavi Hernandez considering back three to tackle Barcelona injuries
Barcelona return to action from the international break considerably weaker on paper, raising a number of questions for Xavi Hernandez. They take on Javier Aguirre’s Real Mallorca, who no doubt have been working tirelessly over the break to ensure that they give Barcelona a hard time, as they did Real Madrid for 75 minutes. Only striker Tino Kadewere and Dominik Greif, their back-up goalkeeper are missing.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0