Soccer

Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
SOCCER
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Cancelo and Haaland targets for Real Madrid

Real Madrid will attempt to sign Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 28, next summer and are also planning a move for City's 22-year-old Norway striker Erling Haaland in 2024. (AS - in Spanish), external. Haaland's father, former Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Manchester City midfielder Alfie, has suggested his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Watch: Mbappe Delivers in the Clutch for PSG With a Crucial Goal vs. OGC Nice

Kylian Mbappe has made quite an impact after being subbed into Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice. Mbappe’s hard work in the match paid off in the latter stages of the second half, as he scored a one-touch goal off of an assist from Nordi Mukiele. The French forward did not have much of an issue in patrolling into the penalty box and getting off a keen shot attempt for the goal.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Xavi names injury hit 21-man Barcelona squad for Mallorca trip

Barcelona head coach Xavi has named 21 players for their return to La Liga action away at Mallorca tomorrow. La Blaugrana have been hit with a string of injuries to key players over the international break with four first team stars sidelined in the last week. Xavi vented his anger...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Luis Suarez compares rising Real Madrid star with Steven Gerrard

Luis Suarez is enjoying himself back in his native Uruguay, where he has directly contributed to 7 goals in 8 matches for Nacional. There is little denial that all eyes are focused on the World Cup in Uruguay though and in a recent interview with Marca, Suarez spoke of perhaps their most key player ahead of the tournament.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Barcelona “dreaming” of stunning Lionel Messi transfer return

Barcelona are dreaming of an emotional return for Lionel Messi, but nothing is decided on a transfer at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano. Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that, despite some transfer speculation at the moment, nothing will be decided on Messi’s future until 2023.
SOCCER
KTVZ

US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game

SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. The Americans will face China, which edged Australia 61-59. The U.S. (7-0), which is on a record pace for points and margin of victory in the tournament, took control of the game early scoring the first 15 points. Canada (5-2) couldn’t recover. The Canadians will be trying for their first medal since 1986 when they won bronze.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema set for Real Madrid return against Osasuna

Karim Benzema looks set to return to action for Real Madrid in time for their weekend clash with Osasuna. Los Blancos welcome Osasuna to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on their return to domestic duty, following the international break, with Benzema back fit. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Predicted XI: Xavi Hernandez considering back three to tackle Barcelona injuries

Barcelona return to action from the international break considerably weaker on paper, raising a number of questions for Xavi Hernandez. They take on Javier Aguirre’s Real Mallorca, who no doubt have been working tirelessly over the break to ensure that they give Barcelona a hard time, as they did Real Madrid for 75 minutes. Only striker Tino Kadewere and Dominik Greif, their back-up goalkeeper are missing.
SOCCER
