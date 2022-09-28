ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

wlu.edu

W&L ITS Staff Member Cited Among Nation’s Best

Annie Foster, associate director of classroom technologies at Washington and Lee, has been selected to the Commercial Integrator’s 40 Influencers Under 40 for 2022. CI’s 40 under 40 listing is a cross section of the commercial audio-visual industry’s brightest young talent, who not only transform their organizations, but also elevate the trade and practice.
LEXINGTON, VA
wlu.edu

W&L Professor Guest Edits Article on Salvador Dalí

Elliott King, associate professor of art history at Washington and Lee University, guest edited a special Salvador Dalí issue of “The Journal of Surrealism and the Americas.”. “This special issue of JSA builds upon many influential studies and edited collections that have addressed aspects of Dalí’s work, particularly...
LEXINGTON, VA
Lexington, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
City
Lexington, VA
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
wlu.edu

Law Center Adopts Policy to Offset Climate Impacts

The Frances Lewis Law Center at Washington and Lee University School of Law has implemented a new policy to address the Center’s impacts on climate change. Boxerwood Education Association, a local environmental education center, will benefit from the effort. The Lewis Law Center is the research support arm of...
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates

A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
STAUNTON, VA
#Teacher Education#West Virginia University#K12#Linus College#Private Higher Education#The Licensure Committee#Abtel#Fairmont State
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
VIRGINIA STATE
High School Football PRO

Salem, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The James River High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
SALEM, VA
Liberty News

Pastor David Platt stirs passion for the Great Commission, calls ignoring the unreached ‘not tolerable’

McLean Bible Church Lead Pastor David Platt asked the Liberty University student body during Wednesday morning’s Convocation to be a part of fulfilling the Great Commission. Platt’s visit was part of Liberty’s annual Global Focus Week. On Friday, Liberty will welcome Conrad Mbewe, pastor of Kabwata Baptist Church in Zambia and the founding Chancellor of the African Christian University, to Convocation.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Colleges
Education
wlu.edu

W&L Choral Program to Hold Parents and Family Weekend Concert

Join members of the Washington and Lee choral program for a Parents and Family Weekend choral concert on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. in Wilson Concert Hall in the Lenfest Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are free, but required. The performance will also be available to watch via Livestream at...
LEXINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
ROANOKE, VA
tvtechnology.com

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV Signals in Roanoke-Lynchburg

ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, Va.—NextGen TV broadcasts have come to the Roanoke-Lynchburg market where WSET-TV, WDBJ, WWCW, WSLS and WZBJ have launched NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 signals. As part of the launch, WZBJ, which is owned by Gray Television, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WZBJ is broadcasting its own...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
CULPEPER, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former Tech quarterback now a Heisman contender at Tennessee

In a rare event, the Virginia and Virginia Tech football teams find themselves in the same boat after the fourth week of the season. They aren’t anywhere near college football’s top 10 and the Sagarin Rankings published by USA Today has them at No. 75 (UVa) and No. 98 (Virginia Tech) after the first four games.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

MasterBrand Cabinets closing Lynchburg plant, displacing 250 employees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is closing its Lynchburg manufacturing plant, displacing 250 employees. A company spokesperson says the company “has continued to see market conditions and consumer preferences change over the last few years. To improve operational efficiencies while addressing these market changes, we will close the Lynchburg, VA manufacturing plant. Production will continue until the middle of October. Products manufactured in the Lynchburg facility will be produced at our other U.S. manufacturing locations.”
LYNCHBURG, VA

