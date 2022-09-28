ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Daily Mail

Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
POTUS
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
ELECTIONS
Lashaun Turner

Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
The Independent

Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House

A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden Calls Out For Deceased Congresswoman At White House Hunger Event

White House officials worked to explain why President Joe Biden called out the name of a deceased congresswoman, as if she were still alive, at an event on hunger and nutrition on Thursday. “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden said at the event, a reference to Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who was killed in a car accident during the summer. “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?" Biden called out a recently deceased congresswoman in remarks at a hunger conference she helped organize, addressing Indiana Republican Jackie Walorski as if she were still alive https://t.co/HRRpEeLIlE pic.twitter.com/dVsw1HjLb6 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 28, 2022 White House...
