White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
Ted Cruz says every 2024 GOP presidential hopeful is biding their time until the former president formally weighs in on running again: 'The whole world will change depending on what Donald Trump decides'
Ted Cruz says nobody knows what Donald Trump really plans to do regarding a 2024 presidential run. Until they do, playing it safe beats being sorry.
Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Sen. Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump, book says
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney encouraged Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump following the 2018 midterm elections, according to an upcoming book.
WATCH: Biden appears to ask if dead congresswoman is at White House speech
Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
GOP Consultant Says Biden's Anti-MAGA Speech Made Her Cry, Gave Her Hope
"To be very honest with you, it made me cry like a child," Rina Shah said of the president's speech condemning Republican extremism.
Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached
A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
🎥White House explains Biden flub, search for late congresswoman
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Washington Examiner
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
The border bites Biden with November fast approaching
After failing to contain a surge of immigrant crossings, President Joe Biden faces a reckoning over his handling of combustible border security issues.
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Biden's bizarre 'Where's Jackie?' episode cause for alarm, Republicans say: 'Diminished capacity'
Several GOP lawmakers shared their concerns about President Biden's latest gaffe in which he appeared to search for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, whose death he had mourned last month.
Joe Biden Calls Out For Deceased Congresswoman At White House Hunger Event
White House officials worked to explain why President Joe Biden called out the name of a deceased congresswoman, as if she were still alive, at an event on hunger and nutrition on Thursday. “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?” Biden said at the event, a reference to Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who was killed in a car accident during the summer. “Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie?" Biden called out a recently deceased congresswoman in remarks at a hunger conference she helped organize, addressing Indiana Republican Jackie Walorski as if she were still alive https://t.co/HRRpEeLIlE pic.twitter.com/dVsw1HjLb6 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 28, 2022 White House...
