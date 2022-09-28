ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Register Citizen

Greenwich selectmen seek clarification from CT on the public use of cannabis

GREENWICH — Under state law, it's legal for adults to possess a certain amount of marijuana and consume it. But where is it legal in Greenwich to smoke it?. Despite a state law that mandates communities with more than 50,000 residents, including Greenwich, to designate a place for public consumption, the town has not done so.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Three Fairfield RTM members resign in same week

FAIRFIELD — Three members of the Representative Town Meeting resigned this week. Will Diaz, Christine Messina and Frank Petise are resigning from the town's legislative body by the start of next week, according to resignation letters sent to the town clerk. Diaz, a Democrat from District 5, said he...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice

BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers

ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
ROCKY HILL, CT
Register Citizen

Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year

WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now. Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and...
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford zoning officials OK in-law apartments, but limit who can have one and where they can go

STAMFORD — Stamford's ban on accessory dwelling units is no more. The Zoning Board Wednesday night approved changes to city zoning rules that, for the first time, permit ADUs — also known as backyard homes or in-law apartments — within city limits , a move that sets up Stamford to opt-out of new state requirements approved by legislators in 2021 allowing the apartments as a way to increase affordable housing.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed

NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down

WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton

SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant. The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013

BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
Register Citizen

Community news: Darien's Tokeneke School prepares to celebrate fall with Pumpkin Carnival, and more

Tokeneke Elementary School is scheduled to hold its Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the school on Old Farm Road in Darien. The event, organized by the Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization, will feature a variety of mechanical rides, rides suitable for young children, boardwalk games, lawn games, art activities, face painting, bounce houses and prizes.
Register Citizen

At 18, he delivered New Milford's mail from his Camaro. 48 years later, he's retiring

NEW MILFORD — In the mid-1970s, town residents may have seen Patrick Costello delivering mail on rural roads from his own car — a 1969 red Chevrolet Camaro. "You sit in the middle of your seat and use your left foot for the gas pedal and your left hand to drive," said Costello, a New Milford resident and post office employee. "Then you pull up to the mail boxes, which are all on the right hand side, and you stick the mail inside."
NEW MILFORD, CT

