Greenwich selectmen seek clarification from CT on the public use of cannabis
GREENWICH — Under state law, it's legal for adults to possess a certain amount of marijuana and consume it. But where is it legal in Greenwich to smoke it?. Despite a state law that mandates communities with more than 50,000 residents, including Greenwich, to designate a place for public consumption, the town has not done so.
Danbury's New American Dream Foundation Center would 'inspire' immigrants to call city 'home'
DANBURY — With a physical space inside the Danbury Library, a local nonprofit is aiming to increase access to its resources and services available to the city's immigrant community. Under a proposed licensing agreement between the New American Dream Foundation and the city of Danbury, the New American Dream...
Three Fairfield RTM members resign in same week
FAIRFIELD — Three members of the Representative Town Meeting resigned this week. Will Diaz, Christine Messina and Frank Petise are resigning from the town's legislative body by the start of next week, according to resignation letters sent to the town clerk. Diaz, a Democrat from District 5, said he...
Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice
BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers
ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
Wilton officially extends cannabis moratorium a year
WILTON — While an ordinance has been passed allowing three possible cannabis retailers in neighboring Norwalk, there will be no such establishments seen just across town lines in Wilton — at least for now. Planning and Zoning Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily close that door and...
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
Greenwich's anti-panhandling signs off I-95 'for the moment seem to be working,' selectperson says
GREENWICH — New signs that say "Panhandling is Unsafe" appear to have put a stop to the practice at Exit 5 off Interstate 95 in Greenwich for now, but the town said it will continue to monitor the situation. “This is going to be a constant conversation,” First Selectman...
Conservation land trust that bought area in Monroe seeks approval to build hiking trails
Land trust advocates in southwest Connecticut have acquired a small tract of land in Monroe to preserve its biodiversity and are asking town officials to let them build hiking trails in the surrounding area. The Aspetuck Land Trust paid $20,000 to buy the 7.8 acres from the Boy Scouts of...
Stamford zoning officials OK in-law apartments, but limit who can have one and where they can go
STAMFORD — Stamford's ban on accessory dwelling units is no more. The Zoning Board Wednesday night approved changes to city zoning rules that, for the first time, permit ADUs — also known as backyard homes or in-law apartments — within city limits , a move that sets up Stamford to opt-out of new state requirements approved by legislators in 2021 allowing the apartments as a way to increase affordable housing.
Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed
NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
Greenwich schools to add more armed police officers, a change from earlier security plan
GREENWICH – The Board of Education has moved away from a plan to bring in private security to the district’s elementary and middle schools and has instead approved having more police officers at the schools. At a special meeting on Friday morning, the board approved an interim appropriation...
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down
WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
New Milford Town Council approves recycling initiative involving alcohol bottle deposit funds
NEW MILFORD – With a vote of 5-2, Town Council members approved a proposal to use up to $30,000 in a recycling initiative involving nip (alcohol) bottle deposit funds, in an effort to clean up litter. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said the state legislature passed a five cent...
The Dish: Gov. Glenn Youngkin drops by Greenwich, actor Michael Weatherly by Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia stopped by Caren’s Cos Cobber on East Putnam Avenue in Cos Cob on Wednesday night to endorse Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Madison resident who is running for governor of Connecticut. Out...
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton
SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant. The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is...
Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013
BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
Community news: Darien’s Tokeneke School prepares to celebrate fall with Pumpkin Carnival, and more
Tokeneke Elementary School is scheduled to hold its Tokeneke Pumpkin Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the school on Old Farm Road in Darien. The event, organized by the Tokeneke Parent Teacher Organization, will feature a variety of mechanical rides, rides suitable for young children, boardwalk games, lawn games, art activities, face painting, bounce houses and prizes.
At 18, he delivered New Milford's mail from his Camaro. 48 years later, he's retiring
NEW MILFORD — In the mid-1970s, town residents may have seen Patrick Costello delivering mail on rural roads from his own car — a 1969 red Chevrolet Camaro. "You sit in the middle of your seat and use your left foot for the gas pedal and your left hand to drive," said Costello, a New Milford resident and post office employee. "Then you pull up to the mail boxes, which are all on the right hand side, and you stick the mail inside."
