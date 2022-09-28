Read full article on original website
10-1-22 two lawsuits wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after a judge in Waukesha County circuit court in September sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on the form that serves as an envelope for absentee ballots. The judge struck down guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, in place for six years, saying that clerks could fill in missing information.
9-30-22 many gop appointees with expired terms still on state boards
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three members of the state board that oversees Wisconsin’s technical colleges and who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to step down, even though their terms ended more than a year ago. The three are among dozens of appointees by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who are waiting to serve on various state boards, but lack the Senate’s confirmation. Their approach is the same taken by Walker appointee Fred Prehn who was encouraged by Republicans to keep his seat on the state Natural Resources Board to ensure GOP control, even though his term expired last year. His action prompted a state Supreme Court ruling that a vacancy must exist before a governor can fill it.
9-30-22 wisconsin agriculture tourism week
Wisconsin’s ag tourism industry is being highlighted this week. Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed this week Agricultural Tourism Week. Wisconsin Ag Tourism Association executive director Sheila Everhart says the agriculture tourism market is strong and growing. Everhart says agriculture contributes nearly $105 billion annually to Wisconsin’s economy. The 75th Alice in Dairyland, Taylor Schaefer, is celebrating this week visiting Kelley’s Country Creamery and LaClare Family Creamery in Fond du Lac County Friday.
10-1-22 mptc referendum-community forum
What: Moraine Park Technical College is hosting a Community Forum regarding the College’s referendum in the November election. President Bonnie Baerwald will present, and the forum will end with a Q&A. Details: The Moraine Park Technical College District Board passed a resolution in June stating an intent to borrow...
9-30-22 wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released by the state Department of Public Instruction showed fewer than half of Wisconsin students were deemed proficient in 2022, a drop of about 10% of students who were deemed proficient in 2019. The tests were canceled in 2020 and had low participation in 2021.
9-30-22 ahern ranks among top companies in wisconsin
We are proud to retain the 54th spot on Deloitte’s prestigious Wisconsin 75 listing. Deloitte’s annual list salutes the largest privately held Wisconsin-based companies that play a key role in the state’s economy. Award winners are selected based on annual sales revenue. 2022 marks the 20th year of Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75, and Ahern has been represented on the list each year since the program’s inception.
10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby
Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
9-30-22 recent gas price spike
The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
10-1-22 fdl area united way scary scurry
The Fond du Lac Area United Way Scary Scurry Fundraiser is being held Saturday at Lakeside Park. United Way director Amber Kilawee says the Sixth annual event features a run/walk for adults and kids and much more. All of the proceeds go to the Fond du Lac Area United Way. “We’ll have a bouncy house, goody bag, spinning wheel, string cheese thanks to Baker Cheese,” Kilawee said. The event runs from 8am to noon.
10-1-22 dodge county prescription drug take back
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a statewide Prescription Drug Take Back event Saturday. You can bring your unwanted, unneeded or expired medications to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office between 10am and 2pm and dispose of them in the drug drop box in the lower level of the Sheriff’s Office.
10-1-22 bulky waste collection in beaver dam
Bulky waste collection is being held next week in Beaver Dam. The collection will be held starting Monday Octsober 3 through Friday October 7. Large items are picked up on your regular garbage day only and should be curbside by 7am. Items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpet, countertops, doors and windows. The next curbside large-item collection will be next May.
9-30-22 three people injured in separate crashes on i-41 construction zone south of fdl
Nobody was seriously injured in two separate crashes in a construction zone on Interstate 41 south of Fond du Lac Thursday afternoon. Sheriff’s sergeant Logan Will told WFDL news the first chain-reaction crash happened shortly before 2pm on northbound 41 just north of Lost Arrow Road when a semi rear-ended a vehicle, and that vehicle struck a third vehicle. The semi ended up in a ditch. Nobody was injured in the crash. About an hour later a minivan pulling a trailer rear-ended a semi that had slowed down for the construction zone and the first crash on northbound 41 near County Highway B. Three Fond du Lac residents in the minivan were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Will says people need to slow down and pay attention when driving in construction zones.
