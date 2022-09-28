CNBC Transcript: Citadel Founder & CEO Ken Griffin Speaks with CNBC’s Scott Wapner Live During the CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference Today

Read full article on original website
What Cramer is watching Friday — September be gone, inflation still hot, Nike glut
U.S. stock futures point to a modestly higher open on the last day of September and the final day of the third quarter on Wall Street. Big losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for the month and the quarter. A terrible session on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting its lowest level since November 2020. The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator comes in hotter than expected Friday before-the-bell and shows prices are still rising at a rapid clip. Elevated bond yields dip.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer one of America's top ten: Mogul sees over half his fortune vanish due to Meta's cratering stock price
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is not one of America's ten wealthiest people for the first time since 2015, thanks to his company's plummeting stock price over the last year. The 38-year-old Facebook founder has lost more than half his fortune - amounting to $76.8 billion - since September of last year, which led him to drop from number three to number 11 on the Forbes 400 list of America's wealthiest people.
Musk Sides With Harshest Fed Critic, Bitcoin Gets Gloomy Prediction, Amazon, Berkshire In Focus With Biden's Tax Law And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From The Weekend
Following the Fed-induced sell-off in the week ended Sept. 23, discussions over the weekend centered around whether Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his team would announce yet another aggressive rate hike. Here is a quick roundup of five stories you may have missed from the weekend:. Bitcoin Below $14K?...
Billionaire David Rubenstein: ’Crypto Is Not Going To Go Away’
David Rubenstein, the billionaire co-founder and co-chairman of private equity firm Carlyle Group, says that the crypto industry is not going to go away. Rubenstein made his commens about cryptocurrency during a chat with Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin at the University Club of Chicago on September 22. When...
A man who helped get migrants on DeSantis' flights to Martha's Vineyard says he feels betrayed: 'I never, ever knew that it was a governor' behind the stunt
"My only will has always been to help people," a man who said he helped recruit migrants to get on flights bound for Martha's Vineyard told CNN.
Berkshire Hathaway stock has slumped to an 18-month low as markets roil. Don't be surprised if Warren Buffett strikes deals, snags bargains, and boosts buybacks.
Shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway slumped to $264 on Monday, marking their lowest close since April 2021. Worries about inflation, recession, and further equity declines threaten to drag the stock lower still. However, Buffett will probably seek to capitalize on widespread fears about markets and the economy, by striking deals, snagging bargains, and ramping up buybacks.
Democrats compare DeSantis, Abbott to HUMAN TRAFFICKERS, but BIDEN enabl...
Democrats have amped up their accusations yet again, and are now comparing Republican governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis to human traffickers. But Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) isn't having any of it. He joins Glenn to discuss why it's the Biden administration that is enabling REAL human traffickers at the border. And he gives a blistering response to the Sheriff of Bexar County's decision to investigate Florida's transport of migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Ford's stock is up 70% since Jim Farley became CEO – but he still has a ton of work to do
Ford's stock is up 70% since Jim Farley became CEO on Oct. 1, 2020. It hit decades-high prices of more than $25 a share to begin this year before more recent declines. Farley has restructured operations and largely brought Wall Street back into the automaker's corner for the first time since Alan Mulally stepped down as CEO eight years ago.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
Silicon Valley billionaires square off over support for Trump and the MAGA movement
Two Silicon Valley billionaires are holding dueling political fundraisers this week that showcase their chosen candidates in upcoming midterm elections. LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, who has been rallying corporate executives to oust politicians who support false claims by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was rigged. PayPal cofounder...
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
Activist Jana prepares to bring star nominees to Freshpet’s board. Here’s how it may create value
Business: Freshpet manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand, along with Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty and natural, as well as online.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
Bank Of England Pivots To Avoid Financial Emergency
“Fed Watch” is a macro podcast, true to bitcoin’s rebel nature. In each episode, we question mainstream and Bitcoin narratives by examining current events in macro from across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies. Watch This Episode On YouTube Or Rumble. Listen To The...
Used cars have become unaffordable
High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
New US EV Tax Credit: Here's Everything You Need To Know
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
