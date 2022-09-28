ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Police: Woman last seen in June has been found

By Will Gonzalez
 6 days ago

UPDATE: 18-year-old Imani Coleman was found safe, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a woman they say hasn’t been seen since June.

According to police, 18-year-old Imani Coleman was reported missing on Sept. 23 after having been last seen in June at a local hospital.

18-year-old Imani Coleman was last seen at a Chesterfield hospital in June of 2022. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)
Richmond police looking for suspect who robbed Church Hill home

Coleman stands about 5’2″ and weighs around 215 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Coleman or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

