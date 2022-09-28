Bears RB David Montgomery (ankle), CB Jaylon Johnson (quad) miss practice

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears running back David Montgomery received an encouraging prognosis for his right ankle injury, but his status for Chicago's game at the New York Giants on Sunday remains uncertain.

Montgomery didn't participate in practice Wednesday at Halas Hall, though the Bears still consider him day-to-day, coach Matt Eberflus said. Montgomery had his right ankle rolled up during the first quarter of the Bears' 23-20 win against the Texans on Sunday and didn't return to the game.

Bears second-year running back Khalil Herbert carried 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Montgomery's absence.

“He’s an exciting guy to watch,” Eberflus said of Herbert.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) also remained sidelined from practice Wednesday. Johnson could require more time to recover, he told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Monday.

"Of course I'm ready and hungry to play,” Johnson said. “But I feel like it's nothing that I want to rush and make worse."

The Bears listed receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) as a limited participant in practice. The team is hopeful Jones can make his NFL debut Sunday, Eberflus said. Linebacker Roquan Smith (quad) and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) were also limited participants.

The Bears also practiced without safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) and linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring).

