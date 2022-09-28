Read full article on original website
Dozens Dead From Ian, One of Strongest, Costliest US Storms
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm,...
People Are Looking to Waffle House as Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall Again—Here's Why
As Hurricane Ian barrels into South Carolina after leaving behind a trail of destruction in Florida, people are keeping a close eye on something that might surprise you: Waffle House. The well-known restaurant chain currently has 10 locations closed in the hardest hit areas of Florida, a number that will...
Chicago Volunteers Depart for Florida to Rescue Animals Impacted By Hurricane Ian
Staff members and volunteers from animal shelters across the country are mobilizing to help rescue dogs and cats impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Many of the animals are now waiting to be transported to other shelters, including here in Chicago. “We’re gonna start tonight and tomorrow by driving...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
