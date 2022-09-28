ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Six Seasons and a Movie: A ‘Community' Film Is Finally Happening With Original Cast

This news is cool. Cool, cool, cool, to be exact. That's right, fulfilling the show's prophecy of "six seasons and a movie," Peacock announced Sept. 30 that it was making a "Community" film. The spinoff will bring back much of the show's original stars, including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong, to check back in with what the study group has been up to since the sitcom ended in 2015.
