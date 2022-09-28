Read full article on original website
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Sheriff’s office to host festival
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Sheriff’s office is bringing the fun with its Faith & Blue Community Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 3 p.m.!. According to the City of Roanoke, the event will be held at The Green Goat located at 802 Wiley Drive SouthWest. The community is encouraged to come and participate, as the event will be free and will include music, vendors, kids’ activities, and a free meal (hot dogs, chips, and a drink).
wfxrtv.com
Gleaning for the World to send supplies to FL
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Gleaning for the World says they are now responding to Florida after devastating Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state. The organization is still helping victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico but has now also taken up collecting supplies for Floridians. “We made the...
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified at around 5:00 a.m. to a report of a person who had been shot and...
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands names 2022 Christmas Mother
COVINGTON, Va. – The 74th Alleghany Highland’s Christmas Mother has been chosen. This year, Mary Kramer Asma will be this year’s Christmas Mother, according to Highlands leaders. For the past 74 years, the Alleghany Highlands has welcomed the community to volunteer and donate in order to help...
whee.net
Last Uptown Friday of season set
The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host its final Uptown First Friday, “Harvest Moon Edition with Tate Tuck,” on Friday, October 7, 2022, 5:00-9:00 P.M., on the Historic Henry County Courthouse Plaza. Admission is free through support of the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville & Henry County and corporate...
wfxrtv.com
Grandin Theatre Foundation to hold gala for its 90th anniversary
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Celebrating the past, while previewing the future –the Grandin Theatre Foundation will be hosting its 90th Anniversary Gala. According to the Grandin Theatre Foundation, the event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Gala will feature a red-carpet, catered food, and a bar. Guests are encouraged to wear fun, formal attire to the event, which will showcase recent capital upgrades to the facility as well as live music performed by Erin and the Wildfire.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 6 – James River at Glenvar
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Glenvar Highlanders defeated the James River Knights 19-0. As part of Glenvar’s homecoming activities…Highlander football players and cheerleaders got a chance to give back Thursday as they visited the Joseph C. Thomas center on Richfield Living’s Salem campus for a pep rally, dancing, and games to spread the team spirit.
WSET
Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
Franklin News Post
Smith Farm walking trail proposed
Reba Dillon may be a little closer to her goal of installing a walking trail on Franklin County’s Smith Farm property. The Smith Farm is a 395-acre parcel of land on the Blackwater side of Smith Mountain Lake. “It’s everything from open pastures to wooded areas, and it’s just...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke County Fire & Rescue warns of possible flooding areas
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department’s Emergency Services Division advises motorists to be aware of areas in Roanoke County that are subject to possible flooding. These areas are:. Areas of Bottom Creek. Crystal Creek and Merriman. Garst Mill Road at the Roanoke City line. Green Ridge and Woodhaven. Masons...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple families displaced after tree falls on house in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A house along Edgeway Dr. has been deemed unsafe to enter after a large tree fell on the structure Friday night. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an unsafe structure and searched all of the apartment units. No...
WDBJ7.com
Covington community remembers officer killed in line of duty with bench dedication
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Covington community came together Thursday afternoon to dedicate a bench in memory of Officer Caleb Ogilvie. The bench outside the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is meant to honor and remember Officer Ogilvie’s life. Sheriff Kevin Hall explained it’s a way to commemorate him giving the ultimate sacrifice for the Covington community.
WDBJ7.com
Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
Blue Ridge Muse
How wet is it out there? Too damn wet
After a night of drenching rains. high winds and much of what remains of Hurricane Ian as it churned through our area, much of Southwestern Virginia, including Floyd County, New River Valley, and Roanoke, awoke Saturday morning with a wind advisory in place until noon and a flood watch remaining until 2 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis "Mr P" Poindexter passed away
Long time Roanoke coach and educator Carnis "Mr P" Poindexter passed away.
wfxrtv.com
When the translation system failed, this 911 officer used her native language to help save a life
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s a call that saved a life. “It happened to be a medical call,” said Cynthia Green. Luckily for the caller, she answered the phone. “As soon as I noticed that we were having issues connecting to the translator services, I just had to jump in quick,” recalled Green.
WSLS
One injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest Roanoke Saturday. Authorities say they got a call around 5:04 a.m. alerting them of the incident. The shooting happened near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue, according to police. A woman was taken to...
