ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Sheriff’s office is bringing the fun with its Faith & Blue Community Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 3 p.m.!. According to the City of Roanoke, the event will be held at The Green Goat located at 802 Wiley Drive SouthWest. The community is encouraged to come and participate, as the event will be free and will include music, vendors, kids’ activities, and a free meal (hot dogs, chips, and a drink).

ROANOKE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO