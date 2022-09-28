ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC News

How Hurricane Ian compares to Florida's most destructive storms

Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, becoming one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. The storm caused extensive flooding in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and other parts of Lee and Charlotte counties, leaving 2.5 million people in the state without power. The number of deaths is unconfirmed, but President Joe Biden said Thursday that the storm may result in “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history.
NBC News

Americans will pay more money to heat their homes this winter — and it's not just because of inflation

Americans are about to see the biggest increase in their home heating bills in more than 10 years, and it's not just because of inflation. A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), which represents the state directors of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), projects a 17.2% jump in average home heating costs this winter compared to last year, and a 42% jump in the cost of household electricity compared to the winter just before the pandemic hit.
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
The Hill

Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
NBC News

At least 9 confirmed dead as scope of Hurricane Ian’s devastation comes into focus

At least nine people have died after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida with such ferocity that President Joe Biden said it could be the deadliest in state history. Speaking after a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials Thursday morning, Biden said that while the death toll remained unclear, early reports suggest the loss of life could be “substantial.”
NBC News

Florida hospital without running water faces a sanitation crisis in the wake of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has created a burgeoning biohazard situation in at least one Florida hospital close to where the storm first made landfall. Staff members at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers told NBC News that the facility's running water went out Wednesday and hasn't yet been restored. If water service isn't back soon, the workers said, they fear disease outbreaks and infections in the wake of the storm.
NBC News

Hurricane Ian leaves Florida hospitals in shambles

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, hundreds of patients are being rushed out of hospitals with no working water and, in some cases, power, according to Florida’s governor. NBC News’ Sam Brock has more details on the impact of the storm on the health care system.Sept. 30, 2022.
NBC News

MTP NOW Sept. 30 – Hurricane Ian makes second landfall; Russia annexes Ukrainian territories

Hurricane Ian makes landfall for a second time in three days in South Carolina as Florida begins the recovery process. Vladimir Putin announced that Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after phony referendum votes. Stephen Hayes, Eugene Scott and Stephanie Schriock join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the midterms and Senate control. Florida communities are assessing the damage and financial impact from Hurricane Ian.Sept. 30, 2022.
Thrillist

Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage

Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
NBC News

How inflation could impact the cost of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian

If there's any consolation for survivors of Hurricane Ian, it's that the rising cost of building materials has started to slow — and in some cases even reversed. Thanks to a global economic slowdown, what seemed like a relentless increase in prices for materials over the past year or two had started to fade by the time Ian struck southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
