Florida woman braves Hurricane Ian flood to check on stranger’s 84-year-old mom
Christine Bomlitz became more and more distraught as Hurricane Ian gained in ferocity Wednesday, sweeping across southwest Florida. Hours passed, but there was still no word from her 84-year-old mother. Thursday morning came. The storm had drifted away overnight. But still no word. Stuck on the other side of the...
Hurricane Ian destroyed sections of the Sanibel Causeway in Florida, cutting off access to the island community
Multiple sections of a causeway connecting an island in southwestern Florida to the mainland collapsed into the Gulf of Mexico, leaving anyone who did not evacuate stranded, as Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation through the state Wednesday. The Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island to mainland Florida, "is...
Hurricane Ian videos capture heroic rescues and widespread devastation in Florida
After the eye of Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc over Florida on Wednesday, striking videos have surfaced showing heroic rescues of people stranded in submerged cars and wading in floodwaters, as well as heartbreaking video of the widespread devastation left in the storm’s wake. Ian was downgraded to a tropical...
Chevron and BP evacuate from Florida production sites: Will Hurricane Ian cause pain at the pump?
As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on parts of Florida and Cuba, the safety of millions of people is at risk. On top of the damage that the storm has already caused — and will continue to cause — the last thing residents of that area need to worry about is an increase in gas prices.
How Hurricane Ian compares to Florida's most destructive storms
Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, becoming one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. The storm caused extensive flooding in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and other parts of Lee and Charlotte counties, leaving 2.5 million people in the state without power. The number of deaths is unconfirmed, but President Joe Biden said Thursday that the storm may result in “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history.
Food prices are all high, but these 5 grocery items are the hardest hit, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — While the U.S. has seen some relief at the gas pumps, and signs show the prices of goods for consumers could soon decline, there are a few grocery items that could be putting extra pressure on your wallet. The latest data from the Labor Department, released Wednesday,...
Florida resident secured paralyzed husband to hospital bed and gave him a life jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
Americans will pay more money to heat their homes this winter — and it's not just because of inflation
Americans are about to see the biggest increase in their home heating bills in more than 10 years, and it's not just because of inflation. A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), which represents the state directors of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), projects a 17.2% jump in average home heating costs this winter compared to last year, and a 42% jump in the cost of household electricity compared to the winter just before the pandemic hit.
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s wind and storm surge tore Sanibel Island to shreds, prompting a massive rescue effort. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky gives us an aerial view of the damage to the barrier island which is now only accessible by boat or helicopter.Sept. 30, 2022.
Florida before and after photos capture scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction
Images captured by Nearmap before and after Hurricane Ian show the devastation the powerful storm left behind in Florida.Oct. 1, 2022.
At least 9 confirmed dead as scope of Hurricane Ian’s devastation comes into focus
At least nine people have died after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida with such ferocity that President Joe Biden said it could be the deadliest in state history. Speaking after a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials Thursday morning, Biden said that while the death toll remained unclear, early reports suggest the loss of life could be “substantial.”
Hurricane Ian’s trail of destruction spans across Central Florida
In Florida, Ian’s trail of destruction stretches from coast to coast as emergency evacuations continued into this morning. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports from Orlando where entire communities remain underwater after the monster hurricane.Sept. 30, 2022.
Florida hospital without running water faces a sanitation crisis in the wake of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has created a burgeoning biohazard situation in at least one Florida hospital close to where the storm first made landfall. Staff members at the Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers told NBC News that the facility's running water went out Wednesday and hasn't yet been restored. If water service isn't back soon, the workers said, they fear disease outbreaks and infections in the wake of the storm.
Hurricane Ian leaves Florida hospitals in shambles
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, hundreds of patients are being rushed out of hospitals with no working water and, in some cases, power, according to Florida’s governor. NBC News’ Sam Brock has more details on the impact of the storm on the health care system.Sept. 30, 2022.
Storm makes second landfall as hurricane, now in South Carolina, as the death toll in Florida grows
Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for the latest updates. Hurricane Ian on Friday made its second landfall, this time in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm, even as Florida continues to recover from the devastation of the first landfall. The storm was downgraded to...
MTP NOW Sept. 30 – Hurricane Ian makes second landfall; Russia annexes Ukrainian territories
Hurricane Ian makes landfall for a second time in three days in South Carolina as Florida begins the recovery process. Vladimir Putin announced that Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after phony referendum votes. Stephen Hayes, Eugene Scott and Stephanie Schriock join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss the midterms and Senate control. Florida communities are assessing the damage and financial impact from Hurricane Ian.Sept. 30, 2022.
Butter Prices Continue to Soar Due to Ongoing Supply Shortage
Butter is our lifeblood, our saving grace. When all else fails, butter is there for us to spread on toast, toss into mashed potatoes, shower on our movie popcorn, or use to whip up a cake. But this essential ingredient is starting to cost a pretty penny, and right before its biggest time to shine, the holiday baking season.
How inflation could impact the cost of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian
If there's any consolation for survivors of Hurricane Ian, it's that the rising cost of building materials has started to slow — and in some cases even reversed. Thanks to a global economic slowdown, what seemed like a relentless increase in prices for materials over the past year or two had started to fade by the time Ian struck southwest Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
