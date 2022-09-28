Americans are about to see the biggest increase in their home heating bills in more than 10 years, and it's not just because of inflation. A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), which represents the state directors of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), projects a 17.2% jump in average home heating costs this winter compared to last year, and a 42% jump in the cost of household electricity compared to the winter just before the pandemic hit.

