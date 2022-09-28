Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday.
Marconews.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath live updates: Boil water lifted for parts of Collier; airport reopens
This is a live news blog with information about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida Our reporters and photographers are spread out across Southwest Florida covering our communities and providing the latest information. » Gas, supplies, Publix: What's open and where to get what you need after Hurricane...
Marco Island residents share their stories as recovery from Hurricane Ian begins
Marco Island residents react as recovery efforts begin after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday.
Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge
As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
‘Complete destruction’: Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian’s impact on Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach
Aerial views from some of the communities that were hit hardest by Hurricane Ian this week provided a better look Friday of the widespread damage and devastation left behind by the storm.
fox13news.com
Fort Myers Beach businesses flattened after Ian
Times Square in Fort Myers Beach, a popular beachfront shopping and dining district, had businesses that were there for generations. They were shattered after Hurricane Ian.
businessobserverfl.com
Real estate executive’s home flooded by Hurricane Ian
Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
NBC Miami
‘I Would Never Stay Again': Survivors of Ian in Sanibel Detail Ordeal and Rescue
As search and rescue missions continued in the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Friday, some of the people who were taken to safety spoke about their terrifying ordeal. It was unknown how many residents heeded orders to evacuate Sanibel Island, just south of where Ian...
Sanibel Island 'Forever Changed' as Videos Show Hurricane Ian Aftermath
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the only road leading to the island will need to be rebuilt.
travelweekly.com
Fort Myers-area hotels post grim hurricane updates on social media
With southwest Florida reeling from Hurricane Ian's destruction, hotels and resorts across Fort Myers, Sanibel and Captiva took to social media to provide limited updates. The situation on the Sanibel and Captiva islands appears particularly dire. According to reports, the Sanibel Causeway, which connects both islands to the Florida mainland, has partially collapsed.
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Naples resident says she couldn't leave town after forecast shifted
Naples resident Emily Burke shares why she chose to stick out Hurricane Ian from home as the storm barreled into the southwest Florida coast.
Hurricane Ian cuts off island of Sanibel from mainland Florida
Sections of the Sanibel Causeway in Florida were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, cutting off access to the island community. Sanibel’s Mayor Holly Smith spoke with Lester Holt on the island’s rescue efforts.Sept. 29, 2022.
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
Publix to donate water and ice as part of hurricane relief efforts
Publix Super Markets announced associates will distribute nearly 8,000 gallons of water and 75,000 pounds of ice to individuals affected by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida.
erienewsnow.com
Florida reporter describes what it has been like to cover Ian's destruction: Areas are 'completely decimated'
Daniel Glaun woke up on Thursday morning not knowing whether or not his home had fallen victim to Hurricane Ian. Glaun, a reporter at the News-Press, the broadsheet that services Fort Myers, Florida, had slept on a mattress cover inside NPR affiliate WGCU's building, which has become a refuge for journalists in the region who needed a reliable internet connection and power.
flkeysnews.com
Broken boats litter Fort Myers marina after Hurricane Ian. One man can’t even find his
Lost: 52-foot yacht. Name: “Just Us.” Last seen at Dock C-2 on the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers. “I can’t find my boat,” owner Tom Downs said early Thursday morning as he searched a marina destroyed by Hurricane Ian. “I found all my friends’ boats but I can’t find mine.”
Photos of destruction in Lee County, Florida from woman with ties to CNY
(WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian made history as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Sunshine State, Rachel Savage, a woman who spent her summers in Central New York was inside her father’s Fort Myers home watching it all unfold. NewsChannel 9 first spoke with Savage on Tuesday, a day before Hurricane Ian made […]
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Buildings leveled, boats flipped in Bonita Springs
There is total destruction any way you look in Bonita Springs, including boats lifted from docks and looking as if they are "parked" on dry land.
NBC News
