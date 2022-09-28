ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, OH

Adorable Ohio service dog gets yearbook photo taken

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

GOSHEN, Ohio (WJW) — Just look at that smile!

Recently, a very good Ohio dog got her photo taken for the Goshen Middle School yearbook. Meg, a 2-year-old Golden Retriever, posed with her name-embroidered bandana for picture day.

“GMS facility dog Meg has nailed her yearbook photo once again! We hope this puts a smile on your face, just like she does for us every day,” Goshen Local Schools said in a Facebook post.

See this year’s photo and last year’s below:

    Photo courtesy Goshen Local Schools/Kelly DeNu
    Photo courtesy Goshen Local Schools/Kelly DeNu

Meg, a specialty-trained facility dog, reportedly works with handler Kelly DeNu to help bring joy and happiness to middle school students in the Cincinnati suburb.

As seen on Meg’s Instagram account , the pup is quite popular at the school and plenty of students feel comfortable getting on the ground and cuddling with her.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

