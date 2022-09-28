Adorable Ohio service dog gets yearbook photo taken

GOSHEN, Ohio (WJW) — Just look at that smile!

Recently, a very good Ohio dog got her photo taken for the Goshen Middle School yearbook. Meg, a 2-year-old Golden Retriever, posed with her name-embroidered bandana for picture day.

“GMS facility dog Meg has nailed her yearbook photo once again! We hope this puts a smile on your face, just like she does for us every day,” Goshen Local Schools said in a Facebook post.

See this year’s photo and last year’s below:

Photo courtesy Goshen Local Schools/Kelly DeNu

Photo courtesy Goshen Local Schools/Kelly DeNu

Meg, a specialty-trained facility dog, reportedly works with handler Kelly DeNu to help bring joy and happiness to middle school students in the Cincinnati suburb.

As seen on Meg’s Instagram account , the pup is quite popular at the school and plenty of students feel comfortable getting on the ground and cuddling with her.

